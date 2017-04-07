Speedy Autumn Rush full of zest

Autumn Rush has won his last two starts.

AUTUMN RUSH caught plenty of attention when he won his trial at Kranji yesterday morning, in particular that of racecaller Matthew Jones.

The Australian waxed lyrical about the Steven Burridge-trained four-year-old, calling it probably the best of the morning after the horse took Trial 4.

Indeed, it was.

Jones was impressed with the way Autumn Rush was "under restraint about half a furlong (100m) to beat some class acts".

Even after rounding up the nine trial winners before signing off, he singled out Autumn Rush again, whose vi ctory was "out of this world".

Ridden by jockey Glen Boss, Autumn Rush clinched the lead on settling down and was three lengths clear of Mr Fantastic and Dan The Man at the 600m mark. Four-time winner and last-start Group 3 fifth finisher Cyborg was next.

Autumn Rush streaked to a six-length lead on straightening. Trainer Ricardo Le Grange's pair of Mr Fantastic and Cyborg were stoked up to go after the tearaway leader.

Although Cyborg got to within three-quarters of a length of Autumn Rush at the post, it must be noted that Boss had switched off the winner's engine 100m out. Yet, the winning time was a fast 59.59sec for the 1,000m on the Polytrack.

Le Grange was a big winner at yesterday's trials, winning six with STORM TROOPS, ODE TO JOY, PARLIAMENT, WINNING CAUSE, SOUTHERN DRAGON and SUPER TYCOON.