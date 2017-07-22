Speedy Phoenix hard to catch

The grey SPEEDY PHOENIX is a nice type who is presently in top form and should prove too speedy in Race 8 at Kranji tomorrow.

I like the way he finished second in his trial last week. It was a trial that suggested his strong intention to win tomorrow's Class 4 event over the Polytrack 1,100m.

Race-jockey Manoel Nunes kept him well in hand and, if he had let go in the straight, Speedy Phoenix could have won the trial, instead of finishing a half-length second to Sattar.

Then on Wednesday, Nunes took Speedy Phoenix out for his final gallop to clear the wind for his assignment and his mount certainly did it with aplomb.

He breezed over the final 600m in 39.2sec without being extended and pulled up without raising a sweat.

He now looks all fired up for a winning performance.

Speedy Phoenix has so far been honest and consistent.

From three starts, the David Kok-trained three-year-old American-bred colt has notched a debut fourth, a win and a last-start third.

EDUCATIONAL RUN

In his first race on May 5, he flashed home from second-last to finish fourth over the Poly 1,100m. The winner was none other than Chopin's Fantaisie, who is now unbeaten in four starts.

That good educational run strengthened him to be an emphatic one-and-a-half-length winner over Raptor over the Poly 1,000m on June 2. The way he accelerated up after travelling in midfield was spellbinding.

Then last start on June 18, Speedy Phoenix was ridden differently - from the front after breaking from the widest barrier (13) - but he could not sustain his effort. He ended up third, two lengths behind Effortless over 1,200m on turf.

Drawn widest again in the capacity 12-horse field over the Poly 1,100m tomorrow, Speedy Phoenix may have to roll forward again with what seems like a lack of speed in his race.

If newcomer Bao Shan Magic, who led all the way in his second trial, could go to the front, it would be better, as Speedy Phoenic could take a seat behind and unwind in the straight for his second success in four starts.