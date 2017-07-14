Speedy Phoenix pleases in trial

NOVA SWISS, TERMS OF REFERENCE and CONSTANT JUSTICE all won their trials impressively at Kranji yesterday but another that also pleased was a runner-up, SPEEDY PHOENIX.

Trained by David Kok, the three-year-old grey American-bred could also have won his trial if given his head.

After sitting midfield, Speedy Phoenix moved up into a striking position on straightening. You could see that Nunes had a lapful of horse underneath him as he chased the leader and eventual winner, SATTAR.

Despite being hard held, Speedy Phoenix closed in very fast and could easily have won had Nunes intended to.

The one-time winner from three starts is truly a horse to follow.

TRIAL 1 (TEST)

1 Nova Swiss * (M Nunes) blinkers off

2 Elite General * (D David) pacifiers

3 Grey Falcon * (O Chavez) starting stall

4 Legendary Sun *, newcomer

5 Glorious Sun (CC Wong) blinkers

6 Silver Victor (SY Moon) blinkers-pacifiers

7 Elite Conqueror (R Zawari) pacifiers

Margins and time: ¾, ½, hd, 2¼, hd, ½ (1min 00.51sec)

TRIAL 2 (TEST)

1 Foresto * (I Amirul) blinkers

2 Northern Sun * (Wong) newcomer

3 Parador * (Chavez) blinkers off

4 Miracle Kid (S John) blinkers

5 Kiss Your Song H (M Kellady) pacifiers

6 My Gold (Nunes) blinkers

7 Satellite Golden (K A'Isisuhairi) blinkers-pacifiers

Margins and time: Hs, 1¾, 1, nk, ¾, 6½ (1:00.54)

TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)

1 Terms Of Reference *

2 The General * (N Juglall)

3 Major Advancement * (Y Salim)

4 Pioneer Seven * (A Munro)

5 Royal Ruler (B Vorster)

6 Wonderful (J Powell)

7 Nova Missile (Nunes)

Margins and time: 1, nk, ¾, 1, ¾, 1¼ (59.37sec)

TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)

1 Constant Justice * (Nunes)

2 Super Hero * (Munro)

3 Satellite Prince (Juglall)

4 Major Improvement (Moon)

5 Silkino (Wong)

6 Ninetysevenemperor (H Syafiq)

7 Nova Classic (David)

8 El Camino

Margins and time: Shd, 2¼, 2¾, ns, ½, 1¼, 9¼ (1:00.35)

TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)

1 Sattar * (Chavez)

2 Speedy Phoenix * (Nunes)

3 Mings Man (A'Isishuhairi)

4 Run Cheetah Run

5 Conatus G (M Zaki)

6 Big Guardian (Munro)

7 The Mighty Thor (I Saifudin)

8 Amistad (S Shafrizal)

9 Evil Speedo

Margins and time: ½, 3½, 1¾, ½, 1, 1 (1:00.83)