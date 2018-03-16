S'pore Derby and Patron's Bowl to kick off week earlier

In a change of race dates, the Singapore Turf Club will now stage the $1.15 million Group 1 Emirates Singapore Derby on July 15, instead of July22 as originally scheduled.

The Derby, which will now be run over 1,800m instead of 2,000m, is the third leg of the Singapore Four-Year-Old Challenge.

Consequently, the second leg of the series - the $1 million Group 1 Patron's Bowl over 1,600m - will have to be moved to a week earlier, from July 1 to June 24.

The STC said that, in accommodating to the changes, the race meetings on July 8 (Sunday) and June 19 (Tuesday) will be rescheduled to July 15 (Sunday) and June 24 (Sunday) respectively.

Thus, there will be no Singapore race meetings on July 8 and June 19.

The STC added that race sponsor Aushorse indicated its preference for the Group 2 Aushorse Golden Horseshoe over 1,200m to remain before the Emirates Singapore Derby.

Hence, the race will also be brought forward - from July 20 (Friday) to July 13 (Friday).

The first leg of the Singapore Four-Year-Old Challenge, the Group 2 Stewards' Cup over 1,400m, remains scheduled for June 10 (Sunday).