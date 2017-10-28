S'pore Gold Cup festivities kick off today

Horseshoe pitching is an all-time favourite at the turf club’s roadshow.

Singapore's richest horse race - the $1.35 million Dester Singapore Gold Cup - will be run on Nov 12, but the Gold Cup festivities will start from today.

A public roadshow at lifestyle and family shopping mall Westgate will be held today and tomorrow, and this will be followed by the Post Position Draw held at Clarke Quay on Nov 8 evening.

At the public roadshow held at The Courtyard (Level 1) at Westgate, the Singapore Turf Club's Equine Sports and Corporate Social Responsibility efforts will be showcased from 11.00am to 9pm on each day.

Besides the showcase, a charity box consisting of a horseshoe with a customised NETS Flashpay card, priced at $20 per set, will be sold to raise funds for the club's adopted charity, Singapore Children's Society Sunbeam Place.

There will also be live band and musical performances at selected timings and the all-time favourite horseshoe-pitching competition.

Admission to the roadshow is free.

At the Post Position Draw at Fountain Square at Clarke Quay from 8pm on Nov 8, members of the public can get first-hand information about the starting positions of the runners for the Dester Singapore Gold Cup race.

There will also be music performances by talented local acts ShiLi & Adi and MICappella.

For the second year, Lubritrade, the owner of Dester 100% Malt, will be the title sponsor of the Group 1 Dester Singapore Gold Cup.

On Gold Cup Day, the Singapore Turf Club will offer the Dester Singapore Marquee Package for those who wish to indulge in a day of exciting action on and off the tracks.

The early bird price for the Marquee Package is priced at $108 nett per person and is valid till Oct 31, after which the package will be priced at $128 nett per person.

Package holders will be treated to a sumptuous lunch buffet spread, complete with free flow of beverages and a vantage view of the pulsating racing action on the turf.

Besides the exciting on-track action, package holders will enjoy fringe activities specially lined up within the Marquee.

Guests will be entertained by an array of activities, such as live musical performances, complimentary head and neck massages and the Beer Drinking Competition, a perennial crowd favourite.

For bookings and enquiries on the Dester Gold Cup Marquee Package, call 68791718/1727 or email events@turfclub.com.sg.

The Dester Singapore Gold Cup 2017 race will be telecast "live" on Channel NewsAsia, Eleven Sports Network & Hub Sports Arena from 4.45pm.