Spring Steel can KO rivals

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(10) I'LL TELL HER can win if returning fit.

(3) SEATTLE LILY continues to hold her form and deserves a winning turn.

(4) SEATTLE SPLENDOUR has done well over this course and distance and must be respected.

(6) STRAWBERRY GIRL and (7) COVER PAGE may not win but both show early pace and might hang on for a place.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(2) GOLDEN SHAMROCK has some good recent form and should be right at the finish.

(5) HIGHLAND CAPTAIN should go close.

(1) WISH TO LAND has improved in his new yard and is clearly course-and-distance suited, so should run very well.

(3) WARRIOR POET is not out of it.

(4) ARMSTRONG'S BOY only tired very late last time out and, from a good draw, can be considered.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(2) COUNTING STARS was a bit disappointing recently but could do better on debut for trainer Sharon Kotzen.

(5) GREEN FIELD is improving and should go close.

(1) RATSO RIZZO has run up a string of three runner-up berths and deserves a win but he may well play second fiddle again.

(4) CRISTIAN likes this surface and does have a place chance.

RACE 4 (1,900M)

(8) PONDICHERRI ran his best race last time out and does have stable jockey JP van der Merwe in the irons.

(9) HIGHLAND SPRING warrants respect.

(7) CEZAR RITZ is capable of winning a race like this.

(1) DON'T LET ME DOWN could prefer this distance and is capable of doing better.

(5) CLAYTON could be suited by the drop in distance.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(2) SPRING STEEL ran a cracker on local debut and will be very hard to beat if repeating that on this surface.

(4) VARSITY CUP is very speedy when in the mood and will give them something to chase down.

(6) ARCTIC BLAST can place.

(1) ISPHAN has ability but is unreliable and makes his local debut.

(3) PACIFIC SPIRIT has not won for some time but could hang on for a minor placing.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(1) TIN SOLDIER is badly drawn but always gives of his best and another good, honest run can be expected.

(2) KING DJANGO makes his local debut but is fit enough to run well in this race.

(7) SHINE LIKE A STAR is well-suited to this course and distance and can win.

(5) ANTE OMNIA has done well in his new yard and must have a winning chance.

RACE 7 (1,300M)

(8) VEEIPEE CLUB could prefer this shorter trip and can win.

(4) LIBRA is from a bang-in-form yard and makes her local debut.

(5) BULLION BABE won well last time out and must be given some respect.

(1) MEGA SCENE clearly has ability but will be giving weight away to all her rivals.

(2) BANJO BUZZ was not disgraced last time out and can do even better this time.

RACE 8 (1,300M)

(1) BLIZZARD KING is capable of winning a race like this.

(3) MINI LOUSHE likes this surface and could improve and looks likely to run a big race.

(5) BAH quickened nicely to win last start and can follow up.

(2) OCULUS has disappointed in his last two starts but is capable of a better showing.

(4) VARISTAR is clearly capable of better than his last run.

RACE 9 (1,300M)

(12) MERITOCRACY is in with a winning chance.

(3) PERFECT TALE is on the up and, from a good draw, she can get involved with the finish.

(5) WICKED LADY JANE has proven to be unreliable but did win over this course and distance last time out.

(1) CAPTAIN'S DOVE is not well drawn but is capable of doing better and can be considered.

(6) KRYPTONITE and (7) FREMONT could improve.