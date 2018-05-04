The stage is set for The Goon Show

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(7) SEATTLE MERMAID tends to lack a finish but is holding her form. She must have a decent enough chance of winning in this line-up.

(3) FRENCH NOBILTY makes her debut and is clearly not out of it in a weak-looking field.

(4) MISS INTERNATIONAL showed promise on debut but did not repeat it in her next start.

(2) DONREMY is capable of better than last week's run and could earn some money.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(4) BARRAT is well drawn and has a winning chance.

(2) ADALBERTO is a Crusade colt that makes his debut and does have stable jockey Greg Cheyne up, so deserves the utmost respect.

(1) ABRAMO ran his best race last time out and must have a winning chance if repeating that effort.

(3) ADALFIRI showed promise on the turf on debut but did not run well on the Polytrack in his second start.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(7) THERMOCLINE makes his Polytrack debut and has his first start for trainer Alan Greeff, so good improvement is very likely.

(2) SAMURAI DRAGON has improved in his new yard and should contest the finish.

(1) PERFECT PEACE is holding his form well enough. From a good draw, he should run very well again.

(3) DANCING RUGA has Muzi Yeni up, so must be considered.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(2) THE GOON SHOW could be ready to get out of the maiden ranks and this race looks ideal for him.

(1) WEMIBONO has some fair form in the Western Cape but makes his debut for trainer Yvette Bremner and tries the Polytrack for the first time.

(3) PEG OF ZEUS has been a bit of a disappointment recently but might play a minor role.

(4) ROYAL APPLAUSE, (5) MR HARDY and (8) TIN TAN have place chances.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(4) FOOLS GARDEN was full of running when winning on the turf last time out and stable jockey Greg Cheyne retains the ride.

(6) JOKING DICE may have gone too quickly last week and could prefer this course and distance.

(2) BUSHY PARK makes her local debut and tries the Polytrack from a bad draw but is not completely out of it.

(7) RENDEZVOUS can score here.

(3) KRYPTONITE is unreliable but is not of it.

RACE 6 (1,900M)

(1) FIRE IN THE BELLY's last run can be ignored. It will be no real surprise were he to bounce back to win this race.

(3) GRAPE VINE may need to improve to win but could place.

(4) INVITING LILY prefers 1,600m but has a chance. (5) CHIT CHAT won nicely last time out and has a chance.

(2) ROAD TO INDY has not won a race for some time but is capable of earning some money.

RACE 7 (1,900M)

(5) WISH TO LAND may be better over a shorter trip but does have a winning chance.

(4) JEREMY won nicely in his latest start but will have to carry a three- point penalty.

(6) GOLDEN SHAMROCK is a track-and-trip winner and deserves consideration.

(1) ALL THE BIDS and (2) KING DJANGO like this surface and are capable of being involved with the finish.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(4) BARBARELLA NIGHTS has done well over this surface recently and should run very well if he turns up.

(8) ESS EL KAY is in form and can be considered.

(1) FOR LUCK SAKE is badly drawn but can run well.

(2) FINAL CHANCE broke the ice with a solid win but this does look stronger.