Star Burst Galaxy the one to beat in Race 3

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) SEATTLE LILY disappointed last time out but, if fit from her break, could go close to winning this.

(2) SEATTLE SPARK makes her local debut. She probably prefers a longer distance but is not out of it.

(3) PEPPER DUST is clearly better than her last three runs and could earn some money.

(10) HORSE HAIZI did pretty well on her debut.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) BERTINA quickened up really nicely when winning on debut but that field may not have been very strong.

(2) VERTICAL showed promise before disappointing last time out.

(3) WATSONIA may need more ground but does have a winning chance.

(9) KLEVER KATHY has not been disgraced in three starts and has a chance.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(2) STAR BURST GALAXY has been at her very best this year and is clearly the one to beat again.

(1) EASY STREET is holding her form well enough but is better over 1,000m.

(3) OUR DESTINY was full of running when winning her latest start and must be given the utmost respect.

(4) CLOUD ATLAS would prefer a bit further but could place.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(1) GREEN FIELD was very disappointing last time out but could prefer the turf track and does have a winning chance in this type of field.

(2) COUNT NU was narrowly beaten in a race in December but has struggled in two runs since.

(3) STATE CAPTURE is course-and-distance suited but has a bad draw.

(7) RASTA BAY could improve for trainer Tara Laing and can earn.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(1) JUAN TWO THREE wins nearly half his starts and looked unlucky not to win both of his last two starts. He does look hard to oppose even over this shorter distance.

(2) VILLA DEL LARGO and stable companion (4) CAPTAIN ALFREDO are battling to regain their best form but could place.

(3) OMEGA ONSLAUGHT has done well in his new yard and could earn some more money.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

(1) SABBATICAL and (2) KIMBERLEY STAR renew rivalry but this time both are trying a new distance. There should not be too much between them again. Kimberley Star is better off draw-wise.

(3) DESERT CHIEF has some ground to find on the earlier selections but is proven over this distance, so could finish in the money.

(5) MULTI GOLD and (7) BELONJE are improving.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

(1) QUEEN FOREVER was too far out of her ground last time out and did well to get as close as she did. This is a longer trip and she could recoup losses.

(2) WIDOW'S LAMP has at least won a 1,800m race, so may not have any doubts over this longer distance.

(3) ESTEEMAL and (4) WOODSTOCK FAIRY are clearly not out of it and deserve respect.

(7) SEARCHING could surprise.