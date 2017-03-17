Star Genius wins with plenty in hand

Star Genius in one of her three victories.

There were many star performers at the trials at Kranji yesterday morning and probably best among them was the consistent STAR GENIUS.

Trained by Shane Baertschiger, the four-year-old Australian-bred mare won with a ton in hand in the first of eight trials.

Ridden by jockey Matthew Kellady, the chestnut galloper was raring to go but was kept on a tight leash to sit behind Great Seven and Macarthur in the 1,000m trial on the Polytrack.

Macarthur left Great Seven on straightening but soon found Star Genius breathing down his neck. Star Genius went on to win by half a length. It could have been two lengths or more had his rider released the brakes and, despite that, Star Genius clocked 1min 00.01sec, which was the fastest of the morning.

Star Genius has been very consistent, finishing out of board only once in 13 starts. She has won three times.

She has not raced since finishing third on Nov 11 last year and the rest has certainly done her a world of good. She should be hard to beat when she returns to racing.