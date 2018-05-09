Starlight won't go dim on Purton

RACE 1 (1,200M)

2 KIWI SUNRISE may have finished 11th last time out, but he couldn't build momentum at any stage in the straight after being checked a number of times. He returns to Happy Valley with Joao Moreira jumping aboard from a good gate and he should be very hard to beat.

1 FORMULA GALORE drops into Class 5 for the first time in nearly two years. He's been placed at both runs in this grade and with Zac Purton returning to his back for the first time since September.

7 PADDINGTON has been something of a disappointment. Still, there have been flashes of talent at times.

10 GOLDEN DEER was once competitive in Class 2. He is capable of improving at any time.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

7 SEVENTY SEVENTY would probably be best suited by a step up in trip, but the switch to Happy Valley with the blinkers on could bring him to life.

6 BUOYANT BOY is racing well and should get every chance to finish around the placings. He's a danger with even luck.

8 BEAUT BEAUT has only won one of his 12 starts, but he has been fairly consistent recently. He should be in the mix again from a middle gate.

11 ORIENTAL ELITE has a nice turn of foot but needs to be ridden accordingly. He might be able to pick up some minor prizemoney.

RACE 3 (1,800M)

1 GO GO WIN ran well on the dirt last time out, but his best has always come at Happy Valley. His record over 1,650m is better and if he can control the tempo, he will be hard to run down.

9 POLYMER LUCK ran fourth at his only C & D run in March. He was up near the speed that day too and should end up either outside the leader or one pair back here.

6 ULTIMATE DREAM is slowly coming to hand and is not far from turning the corner.

7 YOU HAVE MY WORD is cutting back in trip drastically, but he has looked a different horse this season.

RACE 4 (1,650M)

2 KIRAM is well-placed in this grade, having recorded four top-four finishes from four starts in Class 4. He gets into a better draw now and he should have every chance.

3 MULTIGOGO missed an intended run last month but he'd been game to win before that over this C & D. He could be the one they all have to run down.

12 ASSOCIATION FANS has a good draw and can get into the placings, while 5 HAPPY AND HEALTHY can defy the outside gate to get into the finish.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

1 STARLIGHT was one of the stars of the early part of this season. He hit a snag when he got up into Class 2, but back at this rating now with Zac Purton jumping back aboard, he should be right in the mix.

5 HARRIER JET is hard to catch but he's talented on his day. He should enjoy every chance from the inside gate.

4 ENCORE BOY finally broke through last time. With another kind draw, he's right in the mix again.

8 MR PICASSO returns from almost seven months on the sidelines. He's quirky, but he's got the capacity to win one of these.

RACE 6 (1,650M)

3 MAGNETISM doesn't win out of turn but he has been racing well in recent starts, boxing on well enough. He is at his best at this track and distance and he should enjoy a nice tracking run from gate one.

2 FRIENDS OF KA YING is having his fourth run for trainer Caspar Fownes. His last effort indicated that Fownes was figuring the galloper out and the booking of Zac Purton is a positive.

10 DUKEDOM has been racing well enough. He's shown little at Happy Valley in the past but this might be the right style of race for him.

11 SUPER SPRINTER is at a tempting mark.

RACE 7 (1,650M)

1 PATRIOT HERO drops to Class 3 for the first time. He's been disappointing in three runs since. Still, if he can run to that level, he's a major player here against just a fair field.

12 LUCKY TIME steps up to Class 3 for the first time. With Matthew Poon aboard, he is a definite contender in this spot.

8 HAR HAR HEART is racing well enough and looms as some chance for Joao Moreira, while his championship rival Zac Purton also can't be dismissed aboard last-start winner 9 THE JUDGE.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

1 FAST MOST FURIOUS sprinted clear for a nice win last time out. The Irish import looks to have more in hand and he can make it two on the trot under Zac Purton.

7 BACK IN BLACK was a five-time C & D winner two seasons back, but it is two years this week since his last victory.

2 STORM SIGNAL went within a nose of victory last start. There is no doubt he is a chance.

3 AMAZING has drawn well and, with two runs under his belt since returning from a long break, he can improve.