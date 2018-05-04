Start the day aboard Return Flight

RACE 1 (1,600M)

(2) RETURN FLIGHT absolutely smashed the field in her second start and will be at short odds to follow up. She looks hard to oppose.

(6) LONG POND lost to Return Flight on that occasion but the former is better than that and could get closer.

(4) FIRE SIDE hasn't been far behind in both starts and should relish the mile.

(1) MANOUSCKAS BEAUT, the only other winner, tries a mile and could earn.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(2) MASTER MAGIC attracted no money on debut but flashed up to beat (1) CYBER SPECIAL and (3) ATYAAB. The last mentioned showed inexperience and will come on.

Cyber Special won next time out and beat (9) MY BOY CALOI and (4) CARBON ATOM but, on 3kg better, they could make a race of it.

(8) MISTY LIGHT should relish the jump in trip.

(10) SENIOR LIZARD and newcomer (6) GIFT FOR THE GAB can make the frame.

RACE 3 (1,160M)

Spectators witnessed a thrilling finish between (4) GHAALLA and (3) CELTIC SEA on debut and the two renew rivalry. It could be a repetition and Ghaalla could get her nose down on the line again.

(9) THREE STARS was backed when winning on debut and could have improved further.

(6) MAZARI, the only two-time winner and the remaining runners are all capable of making the frame.

RACE 4 (1,160M)

(3) BOLD EAGLE is unbeaten in three starts but just held on to touch off maiden (5) CIRILLO. The latter needed the outing but is 5kg worse off.

(4) CHIMICHURI RUN is getting better with racing and could get into the action.

(11) MR FLOOD won impressively on debut and could be anything.

(8) HIT THE GREEN is also on the up and, with others, are looking to go for broke.

RACE 5 (1,160M)

A full field for the Camellia Stakes is headed by (1) GREEN PEPPER. She is always in the mix and should give another good run for money.

(3) TAHINI is unbeaten in both starts this track and trip.

(7) MYFUNNYVALENTINE, (5) HEAPS OF FUN and (9) GREEN PLAINS are all capable.

(10) COVERED IN SNOW is better than her last run.

(8) ARISSA, (14) SCHIPPERS and two-year-old (15) DAGMAR could feature.

RACE 6 (2,450M)

(1) TAKINGTHEPEACE is out to capture the South Africa Oaks and secure the Triple Tiara. She accelerates smartly but needs to have the same finishing burst over this distance to grab (2) GREEN TOP, who will likely get first run.

(4) SECRET POTION and (12) FOREST EXPRESS shouldn't be far off.

(11) CHARIOT OF GOLD should stay the trip and confirm with others who are looking for stake cheques.

RACE 7 (2,450M)

(1) SURCHARGE heads a strong field in the SA Derby. He finished just ahead of (2) LIKE A PANTHER and (3) NOBLE SECRET in the SA Classic. They all go the marathon distance for the first time and the best stayer could come out tops.

(4) MAJESTIC MAMBO is the dark horse. After winning his first three, he had excuses in his next two.

(12) FORAFEWDOLLARSMORE has proven stamina and could feature.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(1) SERGEANT HARDY is out to give Gauteng spectators a show of class as he takes on a top field in the Computaform Sprint. He is unbeaten over the minimum trip but (3) TRIP TO HEAVEN and filly (14) EXQUISITE TOUCH won't let him have it his own way.

Trip To Heaven usually gives others a headstart which could prove costly, while Exquisite Touch with 2.5kg less to shoulder could do it.

RACE 9 (2,000M)

(1) LEGAL EAGLE renews rivalry with the Queen of Turffontein (9) NOTHER RUSSIA in The Premier's Challenge. Both, however, would prefer 200m shorter and could get run out of it by blinkers-rejuvenated (3) CORAL FEVER, who will be best over the trip.

(12) SILVAN STAR comes into the picture on 2kg better terms with (9) NOTHER RUSSIA while (10) ORCHID ISLAND, (11) FORT EMBER and (13) SAFE HARBOUR could earn.