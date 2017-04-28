Start the day with Albertina

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) ALBERTINA was not disgraced in both her starts with stable jockey Greg Cheyne in the irons and must be considered.

(3) ASTRALITA showed nice form on her local debut when runner-up and does deserve respect.

(9) GIOVANNA was not disgraced when third on debut and has a chance.

(13) JOKING disappointed when trying 1,200m last time but can be given another chance.

(18) WIDOW'S LAMP is clearly the one to beat in this race.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(1) BRIGHT FLAME has not been disgraced since winning a maiden race last December and deserves respect.

(2) DICKENSIAN was full of running when winning his maiden race recently and is the one to beat.

(3) ITSGONNARAIN disappointed in his post-maiden race but is clearly a lot better than that run would suggest.

(9) PINA may not be good enough to win but could pop up in the placing.

RACE 3, (1,400M)

(1) KATNISS makes her debut for the in-form Grant Paddock yard and clearly has a winning chance on her best form.

(2) STANLEY'S LAST is better than her last run would suggest and can be included in large permutations.

(3) KATIE DUBOIS disappointed in her last run but is likely to do a lot better.

(5) SAMISH BAY and (9) SILVER LAUREL are two others that are capable of winning over this distance.

RACE 4 (2,400M)

(2) KARAT could prefer this longer distance and deserves some respect.

(3) COUNT RED battled against winners last time but is likely to run much better in this weak field.

(4) WARREN PLACE has been disappointing but has a winning chance in this race.

(1) LATENITEFEVER and (6) MESSAGEINABOTTLE are both long-time battling maidens who are unlikely to win but could earn stake cheques.

(8) ERICA can place.

RACE 5 (2,400M)

(1) ALGHADEER won nicely over this course and distance in his latest start and will be the one to beat even though he will be giving weight away to all his rivals.

(2) TRUE MASTER is capable of better than his last run and goes a lot further this time.

(4) COLTRANE has ability and may have just needed his local debut.

(5) KINGSTON MINES is holding form and has a winning chance.

(7) AREZZO can win.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(1) SHADOW OFHIS SMILE is capable of winning a race like this.

(2) DYNAMIC is better than what he has been showing this season.

(3) ROAD TO INDY is well drawn and should run well.

(5) LAWS OF SUCCESSION is holding his form and should contest the finish.

(6) SEVEN SINGLE is returning from a lengthy break but is not out of it.

(8) HAWAIIAN SUN should be in the shake-up.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(1) GRAPE VINE has not won for some time but is capable of winning.

(6) WESTERN WU is not the most reliable of animals but, from a reasonable draw, should be running on nicely at the finish.

(8) OFF TO GAUL is holding his form and must be given respect.

(9) RUSH IN and (13) LOTUS ELAN could both run well.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(1) VALEDICTION was not beaten far in her latest start, so clearly has a chance.

(2) JETS-A-BLAZING disappointed last time out but, if fit from a break, she could win.

(3) AGTERSKOT is in good form and seems to set the standard.

(4) TRICIA DUPONT is capable of winning.

(6) CAPE MARIGOLD won her latest start but has changed trainers.

(7) TREIZE is not out of it if she shows her best side.