Start the day with Artificio

RACE 1 (1,600M)

(1) ARTIFICIO showed good improvement in blinkers. He finished in front of (2) THUNDER APPLAUSE last time and should improve even more from a better draw.

(9) EGO AMIGO comes off a rest after being gelded. He could make huge improvement.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(1) FRONT RANK is running well. He races before this and if he takes his place, could win.

(3) MAN'S INN has won four of five starts this C & D and could better the stats here.

(8) TRIP TO TROY is consistent and shouldn't be far off again.

(10) SMARTIFACT and (9) ANALYSE THIS could feature off handy weights.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(5) TORA TORA comes late but has drawn on the outside and if finds a clear passage could get up.

(1) STREET FLYER and (6) AZA ARROW are honest and should again give a run for money.

(12) GENTLEMAN ONLY and (11) CHAMPIONS CUP race before this and either could pop up.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(1) KING OF MANI tries an extra 200m and could get a win.

(4) ZAITUNAY BAY is improving nicely and could get into the action.

(14) TRELLIS wasn't disgraced on debut and will come on.

(5) ARABIAN SEA should be a lot fitter now and could turn it around with (3) PRINCE OF WAR.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(9) LAST GIRL STANDING enjoyed this track and trip and should be right there at the finish.

(10) INKOLO is knocking and won't go down without a fight.

(7) RIVER RUN has blinkers back on but could be hampered by an inside draw.

(1) WET AUTUMN MIST can never be ignored.

(3) ROSE WATER wasn't disgraced in her post-maiden.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

There should be nothing to choose between (1) FIELDMARSHAL FENIX, (2) JUST AS I SAID and (3) TOMMY WATERDEVIL on their last meeting.

(7) VULCAN has a previous engagement and if takes his place could win.

(6) ARAMOUSE has honest form but has an inside draw.

(8) DREAMUPONADREAM is battling to chalk up his next win but it could be his day.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(7) DON CHRISTO was impressive last time with the blinkers back on and if runs to that form could go in again.

(8) DRAGOON is running close up and should be in the shake-up again.

(6) SLEEPINSEATTLE is in form and could follow up.

(3) AUGUST DUKE won his maiden last time but could go on now.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(5) SHORTSTOP has been running close up and could get his consistency rewarded.

(6) CASCIANO beat (3) THE SHREDDER (1kg better) by half a length last time and (12) WOTTAHOTTIE (2.5kg better) was over a length further back. They could get close together on "paper".

If (4) HIGH GAME settles and finds cover it could be a different story. The same applies to (8) MUTAKAYYEF.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

(14) POLLY WOLLY DOODLE is in terrific form, has an outside draw and could go in again.

(2) RED RIDGE appears Gavin Lerena's choice. She won easily on the second time of asking and has scope.

(7) MY FRIEND LEE is running well and should be thereabouts again.

(3) VICTORIA YOUNG, (4) ALWAYS A LADY and (9) OPEN ROAD have ability ad could find form.