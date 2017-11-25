Start the day with Purton's Super Missile

RACE 1 (1,000M)

7 SUPER MISSILE may start one of the shortest favourites of the season to date after a pair of nice trials, including a recent effort where he didn't look out of place with last Sunday's winners Mr Stunning and Beat The Clock. He's drawn ideally and should begin his career with a bang.

2 ZERO HEDGE ran well first-up from an awkward gate. He should be around the mark.

5 HERO TIME should run well on debut.

12 BEAUT BEAUT hasn't shown much since a good first effort, but he is drawn to get into the finish.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

8 NICE KICK looked a horse of promise when winning a trial in Australia by eight lengths in April. He has looked good enough in three trials in Hong Kong and looks ready to make a winning debut.

6 BETTER CHOICE ran home very well on debut at Happy Valley. He should be suited at Sha Tin and should be in the finish.

1 PICK NUMBER ONE won easily on the dirt on debut. He will have his admirers.

3 HIGH VOLATILITY gets back down to Class 4 and improvement should be expected.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

1 HIGH FIVE has run well in two dirt starts and looks capable of winning one on the surface if he gets things his way. He should enjoy a better run from gate two and can break his dirt maiden.

7 MOMENT OF POWER makes his all-weather track debut. He has trialled well on the surface and he has speed, such an asset on the dirt. Expect him to be in the mix for a long way.

3 BIG TIME BABY is nearing a victory and should enjoy a nice speed-tracking run once again.

5 SUPER MAN is next best and can be tossed into the exotics.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

14 ENJOY LIFE has been racing well in recent starts and actually looks one who could break through before dropping into Class 5. The step-up to 1,400m is a plus, too.

2 LEISURED FEET has run well in two starts, although he hasn't quite looked the same animal he appeared in his debut. Still, with Matthew Poon's seven-pound claim, he gets in well and he should be hard to beat.

6 SACRED IBIS won well at Happy Valley and appears headed higher. The trip should suit him as well.

3 EVEREST is inconsistent but should enjoy a nice run.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

6 ROMAN ODYSSEY came to hand quickly last season, placing twice. He has not raced since May, but should be suited fresh.

8 STRATHCLYDE was suited first-up on a track that was favouring leaders. However, given that was just his first run as a four-year-old, more improvement can be expected and he looms as a threat.

1 STAR OF YAN OI returns to Class 3 and can figure.

5 SUPER WISE is first-up since July. He may need this, but he ran well over the dirt in July.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

7 FIFTY FIFTY suffered his first defeat this season when just failing to reel in Marvel Tribe and Pingwu Spark. Getting into a race like this looks ideal and the mile should prove to be what he needs.

8 EXULTANT made up good ground for fifth on debut. With just a smidgeon of improvement, he'll be right in this.

1 BOOMING DELIGHT'S last start should just be forgotten. Back up to a mile, he's a contender.

6 CITRON SPIRIT is in good form and deserves his chance. He must go into those novelty bets.

RACE 7(1,000M)

6 SUPER TURBO is not the type that should be suited dropping back to 1,000m, but there appears a fair bit of speed entered here. If he is able to weave his way through, he's capable of getting over the top of them late.

3 PREMIERE has been very impressive in two wins this season. He may be nearing his mark, which is why it may pay to oppose him, but he's a serious contender.

12 WATER DIVINER hasn't raced since March, but fresh might be best with him.

8 BLOCKER DEE should be up there.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

2 LITTLE GIANT won well on the dirt to start his season. Whether he is headed for Group company remains to be seen, but he definitely appears to be on the right track.

3 PINGWU SPARK was only just beaten last start, but was far from disgraced in defeat. He's another heading in the right direction.

12 TIME TO CELEBRATE gets in with no weight after a good effort second-up. He's a place chance.

8 DOCTOR GEOFF appears the debutant best suited here.

RACE 9(1,600M)

6 MORETHANLUCKY'S win under 133 pounds last start was strong. If he runs to that level again, he should be hard to beat here with only 122 pounds to carry.

4 PING HAI STAR ended up a long way back from a bad draw last time out and still found the line nicely. With a better draw and up to a mile, expect him to settle closer. He's the main danger.

11 GENERAL DINO finally drew a gate last start and ran a better race. He can get into the finish once more.

8 SUCH A HAPPINESS is next best and should pick up a cheque.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

14 CONTE was the shortest-priced favourite so far this season and didn't let his supporters down, racing away for a strong win on debut. Expect him to win again.

4 POWERMAX is remarkably consistent, finishing in the top four at each of his 12 starts.

11 ROYAL MOJITO and 2 BULB ELITE are both improving and can get into the placings.