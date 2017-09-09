Start the day with Super Euro Star

RACE 1 (1,200M)

9 SUPER EURO STAR ended his season with a win in his first run in Class 5. He can put two together in a weak contest.

6 RICHCITY FORTUNE isn't the toughest of gallopers, but fresh this season, he is worth including.

2 LAUGH OUT LOUD won impressively two starts back before producing a shocker to end his season. He is some chance.

1 MULTIMAX is not quite the horse he once was but, if he isn't pestered on the speed, he could hang on to score. He needs things to go his way, though.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

3 HAPPY SOUND won at the bottom of Class 4 over this course and distance last season. He has an awkward gate (two) down the straight but this race looks suitable and he is worth following.

7 WINNING VIBE has disappointed, but he did place over this course and distance with a similar weight in Class 4. Don't overlook him.

10 KIM GLORY has won twice over this track and trip. He has not tackled the Sha Tin 1,000m in 18 months, so he creates interest here.

4 UNLEASHED DRAGON needs a further trip but could be interesting from a good draw.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

1 EVEREST was beaten last weekend by a short head. With that run under his belt, he can score here.

8 HIT A HOME RUN gets in well with Matthew Poon's claim. He can be saved up for one run from the inside gate and produced late.

5 AMBITIOUS HEART will never match the deeds of his brother Seasons Bloom, but he is honest, and he should be somewhere around the mark yet again.

3 UNIQUE HAPPIEST might get it easy out in front and he deserves attention.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

1 WINGOLD Class 5 form is terrific and he has been solid in Class 4. He gets Zac Purton, the only rider to have won on him in Hong Kong. He looms as a major player.

3 KWAICHUNG BROTHERS looked to be finding form before a July failure. He still looks capable of winning shortly, though.

12 STARRY STARLIES ran well to finish third at big odds last weekend. If he jumps cleanly, he can produce another bold effort.

11 FURIOUS PEGASUS has his first start for Frankie Lor here. He was a good trial winner and merits attention.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

10 BEAUT BEAUT ran well enough twice down the straight last season to suggest he can win in this grade soon. He tackles the 1,200m for the first time.

1 A BEAUTIFUL has won two of his last five starts in Class 4 and has had excuses at other times. The booking of Joao Moreira is a plus.

2 SILVERFIELD is the first Hong Kong-trained runner for Michael Freedman. The grey has had issues but he looms as a chance if anywhere near his best.

The same goes for 4 WUSHU CHAMPION - one of Hong Kong's most frustrating horses, but talented.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

4 AMAZING MOMENT tackles the dirt for the first time. He looks the type who could be suited to the surface, in that he will race forward and kick on, so he's worth playing here.

5 STAR SUPERIOR is going to be very short, given he looks like a win is near. He is undeniably a chance, although he's worth opposing if odds-on.

7 STARLOT is inconsistent but, at his best, he can charge home and make this interesting.

2 HEARTS KEEPER is a stalwart over this course and distance and he's one for the exotics.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

4 MAGIC LEGEND ran well last week behind Seasons Bloom. If he holds that form, he will be tough to beat with the step-up to 1,400m.

6 JOLLY BANNER is still underrated, despite that fact he rarely runs a bad race. He is going to find it tougher this season, but he can at least begin with a flourish.

3 WINNER'S WAY is heading the right way and is sure to have plenty of support. He's a chance.

8 SOLAR HEI HEI is worth throwing in with no weight on his back and race fitness on his side.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

7 FRIENDS OF NANJING failed to find his best last term, but he has talent. Perhaps he's worth another chance fresh.

3 SERGEANT TITANIUM looks well suited under the likely race shape. He has not won since February last year but he is back down to a winnable mark. He shapes as hardest to beat.

1 HAPPILABABY returns to Class 3 for the first time since a win in March last year. He may need further distance but he could bob up in the placings.

His stablemate 8 GORGEOUS AGAIN also needs further ground but he can easily pick up where he left off.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

3 MYTHICAL EMPEROR'S nine-length trial win in quick time suggests he's ready to run a bold race fresh. Matthew Poon's seven-pound (3.18kg) allowance looks a positive, if he doesn't face too much pressure on speed.

1 APOLLO'S CHOICE is on a mark where he can do some real damage. He should provide freshman trainer Frankie Lor with another victory before long.

2 PINGWU SPARK finished fourth in the best form trial leading into the season. He's one to follow this season.

9 HAPPY HAPPY STAR will have plenty of admirers but is worth opposing if he is too short in betting.

RACE 10 (1,200M)

12 ALL BEST FRIENDS is still acclimatising but the former Godolphin galloper has shown enough in five starts to suggest he could be worth a play. The son of Street Cry has trialled well and could be something to catch switching to this surface.

7 HARBOUR ALERT is always around the mark but took 23 starts to break through. Now he's won, he could easily go back-to-back.

2 STAR OF YAN OI may be approaching his mark but Matthew Poon's claim helps.

9 ARIZONA BLIZZARD is unreliable but fresh may prove best with him.