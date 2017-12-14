Start the evening on a winning note with Roma Aeterna

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(3) ROMA AETERNA showed improvement last time. She was rested and could win fresh.

(14) TWIRL is capable of a better effort.

(11) KINDAVAR has plenty of speed and could lead.

(1) QUEENSBERRY SQUARE, (2) GO FUGGI and (4) GLENCASSLEY could make up the quartets.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) TUMBLING STREAM could have his consistency rewarded here.

(7) AGENT KAY will run a good race and turn it around with (2)HAPPY MATADOR.

(3) LEEUWPOORT is better than his last run.

Watch newcomer (13) BELIEVE ME.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(9) HUMBLE ADDICT was narrowly beaten on debut and is the one to beat.

Couple him with (10) KING OF POP who wasn't disgraced on debut.

(2) FEARLESS FRED has his problems but is capable if sound.

(6) BELLA CIAO will be running on.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(4) PENNY ROYAL duly obliged on debut. He has improved.

(12) GOODNESS ME won well this track and trip last week.

(8) BALLY SWISS shouldn't be far off them on current form.

(14) LADIES CLUB runs well fresh and could take home a cheque.

(1) MICROBE, (2) FLY NORTH and (10) PATCHOULI QUEEN could prove best of the rest.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(9) WELLSPRING has drawn one and could beat this field.

(7) CHIEF SIOUX is back over the right C & D.

(12) CAPTAIN KANGAROO is ready to strike so respect.

(14) SUPANOVA could get into the picture being fresh.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(1) BRIGTNUMBERTEN is holding form and could chalk up win number 3.

(2) FIDELIO runs well here and could get into the fight for honours.

(10) ROMAN EVENING and (9) AIRTAXI can go into the novelties.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(1) COUNT TASSILO is honest and should be in the shake-up again.

(8) DOWN TO ZERO needed his last outing and could resume winning ways.

(3) BONNIE PRINCE is no slouch and knows how to win fresh.

(9) SAIL FOR JOY is holding form and won't be far off.

(13) EMILY JAY and (14) REBUKED could feature.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

Paul Peter has a strong hand with (6) GALU BEACH and (9) CARIBBEAN QUEEN.

The former was backed when winning on the third time of asking. The latter is holding form.

(13) GOLD SHADES has done well since a rest and could get into the money.

(2) PERFECT ORDER drops in trip and could earn.