Start the night with Born Dragon

RACE 1 (1,200M)

2 BORN DRAGON has been improving since dropping to Class 5, finishing third last time out. He finally draws a good gate, but he may be better suited back at 1,650m.

10 SNOWHOOVES has his first start since November. He is the right type of horse for the dirt in that he is quite one-paced but can maintain a run.

11 NOVEL START has always been better over the 1,200m. He returns to this course and distance for the first time since March and might still have one more win left in him.

RACE 2 (1,800M)

3 GENTLEMEN has been touted a few times but has not yet found his way into the winners' circle. He heads to the dirt for the first time and has blinkers. From a good gate he can win.

4 JIMSON THE FAMOUS is another who is bred for dirt but he has drawn wide here. He gets Joao Moreira aboard again and will be breaking through soon.

6 SOCCER BRAVE beat Jimson The Famous by almost four lengths last time out. The step up in trip should suit but it remains to be seen if he can go back-to-back again.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

4 PABLOSKY trialled strongly last week with blinkers. He doesn't get the full blinkers on here, instead getting pacifiers with cowls in an attempt to help him settle. He only has to carry 122 pounds here and off that mark, he will be hard to beat.

1 DUNDONNELL has never raced on dirt but he has always trialled very well on the surface. He is on trial for a trip to Dubai. He can be competitive here.

Another under consideration for a Meydan journey is 2 FABULOUS ONE, who races for the first time since a Happy Valley win in June. He has always trialled well on the AWT.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

10 I'M THE WON FOR U has been around the mark without winning. He's going to be breaking through shortly and he looks like he should get the perfect run in this race.

8 RESPECT has had a couple of setbacks but he is a straightforward horse in that he will race on or near the speed. He should be in the mix until very late.

9 SALSA BROTHERS almost caused an upset when he just faded late for fourth three runs back. He has drawn the inside and might be able to stick on.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

11 PEACE COMBINATION was beaten in his first try at the course and distance. He's drawn well and strikes an easier race. He should be hard to beat.

Blinkers go on to 12 CONFUCIUS SPIRIT for the first time. He's drawn wide, but he gets in with a light weight.

6 GRADE ONE has had a good preparation and has looked ready from his trials. He gets the blinkers on for his first start and it wouldn't surprise to see him in the mix.

RACE 6 (1,650M)

1 ENORMOUS HONOUR goes onto the dirt for the first time. He shapes as the right type of horse for this surface, in that he is able to sustain a long run. He also a nice draw.

8 ELECTRONIC PHOENIX has been good since he switched to this surface for the first time in June. A better draw here should see him finishing strongly.

6 RED MARVEL has drawn awkwardly but can still prove competitive, while 10 TURIN PEARL is a dirt specialist and gets a significant jockey upgrade to Chad Schofield.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

1 VANILLA was well-beaten at Happy Valley last week but he races well on this surface and drops to Class 4 for the first time.

11 FLYING MACHINE returns to dirt after two good efforts on the surface earlier this season. He gets the inside gate here and should be in the mix.

2 ENREACHING is working his way into form and looks to be a chance again.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

3 LOVE SHOCK took to Happy Valley comfortably last time out with blinkers on for the first time, winning by a length but doing his best work late. He still looks progressive enough to win again.

1 CALIFORNIA WHIP has impressed in his first two starts in Hong Kong. He can continue his progression towards some of the bigger four-year-old races with a good effort here.

8 WHO ELSE BUT YOU gets blinkers on for the first time and looks the right type of horse for the dirt.