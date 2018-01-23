Stay with La Linea and State Trooper

RACE 1 (2,000M)

(4) MANEATER has been close-up in all three starts and could get her just reward by winning this one. Her work has been good.

(1) RENDEZVOUS has been threatening and sports blinkers now. He could finish it off and is a definite danger to Maneater.

(5) GRAB THE GAVEL is back over the shorter trip and could get into the action.

(11) TORTOLA wasn't disgraced on debut and could enjoy the extra distance here. Don't disregard.

(7) ONE DOLLAR MASSAGE, (6) UNTIL DAWN and (2) GENEROSO could make up quartets.

RACE 2 (1,500M)

(3) LA LINEA won her next starts after being well beaten into second on debut to useful San Fermin. She is only maturing now and could follow up. Winning this would not come as a surprise.

(5) OPEN ROAD should be at peak fitness for this assignment and could make her presence felt in a big way.

(6) GOODYTWOSHOES has ability and, if ready after a rest, could trouble them. Definitely one for those novelty bets.

(9) CODE WRITER, a stable companion, could take home a cheque, too.

RACE 3 (1,500M)

(13) PEARL OF BAHRAIN got lost on debut last time out when running on strongly. With the extra distance and from pole position, he should make a bold bid and a win here will not surprise.

(8) YES WE DO has a good barrier position and should do better. Can be coupled with Pearl Of Bahrain for a wager on the forecast.

(3) AFRICAN DYNASTY comes off a rest and could get into the money fresh. Worth tossing into the novelty bets.

(10) DELPHINE is sure to improve but has drawn wide out. That could be a problem. Otherwise, all is well.

(5) BANANA REPUBLIC and slow starter (4) WORDS could take home some of the prize money.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(12) SHORTSTOP has been threatening recently and has a bright chance of picking up a third victory. The form is there. All that is needed is some luck in the running.

(10) HEYWOT runs well here and could get away from them. A danger to Shortstop if left alone in front.

(11) LAST BATTLE is eight years old and has had 88 starts for eight wins. Still, he cannot be dismissed.

(13) WOTTAHOTTIE, a reserve, can change the whole picture if he gets a run, so watch out.

(2) DORMAN, (4) LITTLE MAGICIAN, (8) QUATTRO and (7) MASTER BOULDER can earn.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(1) STATE TROOPER won on the second time of asking and looks to have a lot more to offer. He can be backed with some confidence.

(2) WELL CONNECTED needed his last run when finishing a couple of lengths in front of (5) ZERODARKTHIRTY and should confirm the form.

(4) PENNY ROYAL is still learning and shouldn't be far behind them. Certainly one for those exotic bets.

(11) PRIVATE RULER and (8) COMBAT MUSTER could prove best of the rest.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(1) BULL VALLEY disappointed last time out. He could resume winning ways. Definitely worth an each-way bet.

(5) GREEN PEPPER and (11) RAASMAAL have yet to taste defeat over 1,000m. The latter comes off a long break and could just need it.

(6) WRECKING BALL has won both her starts over this track and trip. Definitely bears watching.

(2) KANGAROO JACK bounced back to best last time out which brings (4) ANGEL'S POWER into the picture.

(3) PURE BLONDE is fast and could give these a real run for the money.