STC rolls out new bet type
With Flexi-Quartet, the Quadro bet type will be discontinued
Starting today, the Singapore Turf Club will introduce a new form of betting. It's called the Flexi-Quartet.
The new bet type allows customers the flexibility to decide how much they want to invest for a Quartet bet with multiple combinations.
With the introduction of the Flexi-Quartet, the Quadro bet type will be discontinued. Flexi-Quartet works in the same way as the current Quartet bet. Customers need to select four horses in the correct finishing order.
With this new bet, customers can buy a Quartet bet with multiple selections at a lower cost and have more flexibility on the number of combinations.
The minimum investment for a Flexi-Quartet bet is $20 or 10 per cent of the full bet value whichever is higher and subsequent incremental investments must be in multiples of $1.
Dividends will declared based on a full unit bet. Customers who win a Flexi-Quartet bet will receive the winning based on the percentage of the dividend they have invested in.
Customers must use the new Flexi-Quartet coupon to mark their bet and they can place their bets at the Kranji Racecourse, Off-Course Betting centres and outlets, Singapore Pools branches and via Telebet services.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now