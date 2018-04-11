STC rolls out new bet type

Starting today, the Singapore Turf Club will introduce a new form of betting. It's called the Flexi-Quartet.

The new bet type allows customers the flexibility to decide how much they want to invest for a Quartet bet with multiple combinations.

With the introduction of the Flexi-Quartet, the Quadro bet type will be discontinued. Flexi-Quartet works in the same way as the current Quartet bet. Customers need to select four horses in the correct finishing order.

With this new bet, customers can buy a Quartet bet with multiple selections at a lower cost and have more flexibility on the number of combinations.

The minimum investment for a Flexi-Quartet bet is $20 or 10 per cent of the full bet value whichever is higher and subsequent incremental investments must be in multiples of $1.

Dividends will declared based on a full unit bet. Customers who win a Flexi-Quartet bet will receive the winning based on the percentage of the dividend they have invested in.

Customers must use the new Flexi-Quartet coupon to mark their bet and they can place their bets at the Kranji Racecourse, Off-Course Betting centres and outlets, Singapore Pools branches and via Telebet services.