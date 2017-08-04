Stock Broker out to pay dividends in last race

Racing

Stock Broker looks too good for his Class 4 rivals tonight. TNP FILE PHOTOS
Trainer Mark Walker
Jockey Vlad Duric

Tan Thean Loon
Racing Editor
Aug 04, 2017

Bang-in-form trainer Michael Clements' STOCK BROKER has been in sizzling form since May and should reward those who stick with him in the Lucky Last at Kranji tonight.

The six-year-old Australian-bred gelding has never finished out of the first three in his last four starts, which comprised two victories, a second and a third - all over tonight's flying 1,000m on the Polytrack.

His latest two wins were outstanding on timing, dipping below 59sec on both occasions.

The bay gelding clocked 58.46sec when he led all the way after jumping from the outer-most barrier 12 on May 12.

After finishing a three-quarter-length second with a 2.5kg penalty to Thunder Cat, who clocked 59.06sec, on June 2, Stock Broker bounced back to win again in 58.18sec, which was just 0.42sec outside Northern Lion's 2011 course record.

His last-start third on July 14 to The Cosmos (58.91sec) was also noteworthy, as he had to shoulder 57.5kg.

He is handicapped at 57.5kg again in a similar Class 4 race but his connections have engaged leading apprentice CC Wong for 1kg allowance to bring Stock Broker's weight down to 56.5kg and that's the right move.

 

Tan Thean Loon

Racing Editor
