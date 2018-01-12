Sun Dream poised for second success

If you look at the video of his last run again, you would agree that Sun Dream ran a terrific race to finish third.

That was only on New Year's Day when he was possibly denied a win by Lady Luck.

Hence, I will throw in my lot on the Desmond Koh-trained four-year-old in Race 6 on Sunday, when he meets another Class 3 but what appears to be an easier field over 1,400m.

In that Jan 1 race over 1,200m, Sun Dream, a debut winner, ruined his chances with a bad start, travelling on his lonesome at the rear and trailing by at least eight lengths off the leader.

Jockey Benny Woodworth made a wise move to go for the rails to cut corners and moved his mount up gradually.

Turning for home, he met an equine wall and Sun Dream started to pull hard.

Woodworth took Sun Dream to the inside and the gap was a bit narrow and he angled out slightly to go after the leaders.

Sun Dream kicked beautifully and was gallant in defeat, losing by only half a length behind the winner Justice Day.

He deserves another chance.