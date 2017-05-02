Sunday's Hong Hong (Sha Tin) Results

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 1 Bossiee ($27-$10) 2nd 10 Danewin Express ($16) 3rd 4 Rewarding Flyer ($7)

4th 13 Optimism

Forecast $56. PlaceForecast (1-10) $21, (1-4) $8, (4-10) $13. Tierce $396.

Trio $54. Quartet No winner ($14312 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $232.

RACE 2

1st 8 Relentless Me ($19-$8) 2nd 5 All You Need ($11) 3rd 1 Money Boy ($9)

4th 10 Master Steed

Forecast $37. PlaceForecast (5-8) $14, (1-8) $8, (1-5) $12. Tierce $203. Trio $38. Quartet $738. Quadro $30.

RACE 3

1st 11 Ambitious Heart ($24-$9) 2nd 2 Care Free Prince ($23) 3rd 9 Good For You ($27) 4th 6 Destin

Forecast $80. PlaceForecast (2-11) $29, (9-11) $32, (2-9) $79. Tierce $1591.

Trio $306. Quartet No winner ($2928 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $898.

RACE 4

1st 7 Metallic Star ($35-$10) 2nd 1 Victory Machine ($16) 3rd 8 C P Power ($13) 4th 3 Such A Happiness

Forecast $103. PlaceForecast (1-7) $28, (7-8) $22, (1-8) $38. Tierce $1853.

Trio $310. Quartet $6935. Quadro $91.

RACE 5

1st 1 Citron Spirit ($39-$11) 2nd 7 Home Run ($9) 3rd 5 Penang Hall ($6)

4th 11 The Supreme

Forecast $32. PlaceForecast (1-7) $11, (1-5) $8, (5-7) $6. Tierce $211.

Trio $21. Quartet $1699. Quadro $80.

RACE 6

1st 3 Eagle Way ($10-$6) 2nd 5 Helene Charisma ($11) 3rd 6 Gold Mount ($9)

4th 9 Dinozzo

Forecast $17. PlaceForecast (3-5) $7, (3-6) $6, (5-6) $14. Tierce $107. Trio $43. Quartet $382. Quadro $45.

RACE 7

1st 4 Kingsfield ($34-$11) 2nd 8 Regency Bo Bo ($6) 3rd 7 Green Energy ($15)

4th 11 First Fontein

Forecast $13. PlaceForecast (4-8) $6, (4-7) $22, (7-8) $10. Tierce $293.

Trio $107. Quartet No winner ($5218 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $2006.

RACE 8

1st 5 Neorealism ($22-$7) 2nd 8 Pakistan Star ($6) 3rd 1 Werther ($5.10)

4th 4 Blazing Speed

Forecast $13. PlaceForecast (5-8) $4, (1-5) $3, (1-8) $3. Tierce $52. Trio $7.

Quartet $156. Quadro $11.

RACE 9

1st 3 Shamal ($43-$11) 2nd 6 Lucky Dollar ($33) 3rd 12 Happy Happy Star ($7) 4th 10 Winfield

Forecast $185. PlaceForecast (3-6) $54, (3-12) $7, (6-12) $31. Tierce $1491.

Trio $105. Quartet $924. Quadro $411.

RACE 10

1st 4 Eastern Express ($17-$7) 2nd 3 Booming Delight ($10) 3rd 9 Doyeni ($63) 4th 8 Nassa

Forecast $29. PlaceForecast (3-4) $10, (4-9) $70, (3-9) $81. Tierce $1668.

Trio $504. Quartet No winner ($5906 jackpot carried forward to next HK meeting race). Quadro $1753.