SUNDAY'S HONG KONG RESULTS
RACE 1
1st 1 Flying Noble ($19-$8)
2nd 2 Vara Pearl ($11)
3rd 14 Don Wongchoy ($23)
4th 4 Ambitious Speedy
Forecast $31 Place Forecast (1-2) $12, (1-14) $19, (2-14) $33
Tierce $713 Trio $77
Quartet No winner ($5,720 jackpot carried forward to next race) Quadro $210
RACE 2
1st 1 Golden Dash ($18-$7)
2nd 4 Destin ($5.10)
3rd 3 Shanghai Dragon ($8)
4th 10 Multimax
Forecast $9 Place Forecast (1-4) $4, (1-3) $6, (3-4) $5 Tierce $68 Trio $9
Quartet $508 Quadro $31
RACE 3
1st 7 Beauty Prince ($16-$7)
2nd 5 People's Knight ($9)
3rd 2 Prawn Baba ($5.10)
4th 1 Fight Hero
Forecast $20 Place Forecast (5-7) $5, (2-7) $3, (2-5) $6 Tierce $57 Trio $13
Quartet $167 Quadro $15
Scratching: 3 King Genki
RACE 4
1st 7 Amazing Satchmo ($28-$9)
2nd 4 Noble De Love ($7)
3rd 10 The Full Bloom ($12)
4th 13 Good Choice Ahead
Forecast $18 Place Forecast (4-7) $7, (7-10) $16, (4-10) $8 Tierce $232 Trio $45
Quartet No winner ($2,938 carried forward) Quadro $185
RACE 5
1st 9 Remarkable ($10-$6)
2nd 2 Quick Return ($13)
3rd 1 Hay Run ($12)
4th 10 Elusive State
Forecast $22 Place Forecast (2-9) $9, (1-9) $8, (1-2) $18 Tierce $154 Trio $49
Quartet $588 Quadro $127
RACE 6
1st 2 Calculation ($20-$8)
2nd 3 Royal Performer ($9)
3rd 5 Willie Way ($14)
4th 10 Travel First
Forecast $19 Place Forecast (2-3) $7, (2-5) $15, (3-5) $15
Tierce $247 Trio $39
Quartet $204 Quadro $31
Scratching: 1 Biz Power
RACE 7
1st 1 Amazing Kids ($24-$9)
2nd 10 Fabulous One ($48)
3rd 6 Winner's Way ($9)
4th 11 Magic Legend
Forecast $225 Place Forecast (1-10) $58, (1-6) $9, (6-10) $52 Tierce $1,430
Trio $276 Quartet No winner ($4,056 carried forward) Quadro $844
RACE 8
1st 12 Super Wise ($17-$7)
2nd 7 Star Shine ($10)
3rd 3 Infinity Endeavour ($14)
4th 11 Orionids
Forecast $24 Place Forecast (7-12) $9, (3-12) $9, (3-7) $22
Tierce $267 Trio $65
Quartet $3,221 Quadro $228
RACE 9
1st 13 Sun Touch ($19-$7)
2nd 4 Chung Wah Spirit ($12)
3rd 3 Jolly Convergence ($10)
4th 9 Fiama
Forecast $27 Place Forecast (4-13) $9, (3-13) $8, (3-4) $14
Tierce $222 Trio $70
Quartet $3,513 Quadro $106
RACE 10
1st 12 Everest ($26-$9)
2nd 13 Sangri ($25)
3rd 6 Unicron Jewellery ($11)
4th 11 Sacred Ibis
Forecast $113 Place Forecast (12-13) $30, (6-12) $12, (6-13) $53
Tierce $1,450
Trio $157 Quartet $3,483 Quadro $75
