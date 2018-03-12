SUNDAY'S HONG KONG RESULTS

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 1 Flying Noble ($19-$8)

2nd 2 Vara Pearl ($11)

3rd 14 Don Wongchoy ($23)

4th 4 Ambitious Speedy

Forecast $31 Place Forecast (1-2) $12, (1-14) $19, (2-14) $33

Tierce $713 Trio $77

Quartet No winner ($5,720 jackpot carried forward to next race) Quadro $210

RACE 2

1st 1 Golden Dash ($18-$7)

2nd 4 Destin ($5.10)

3rd 3 Shanghai Dragon ($8)

4th 10 Multimax

Forecast $9 Place Forecast (1-4) $4, (1-3) $6, (3-4) $5 Tierce $68 Trio $9

Quartet $508 Quadro $31

RACE 3

1st 7 Beauty Prince ($16-$7)

2nd 5 People's Knight ($9)

3rd 2 Prawn Baba ($5.10)

4th 1 Fight Hero

Forecast $20 Place Forecast (5-7) $5, (2-7) $3, (2-5) $6 Tierce $57 Trio $13

Quartet $167 Quadro $15

Scratching: 3 King Genki

RACE 4

1st 7 Amazing Satchmo ($28-$9)

2nd 4 Noble De Love ($7)

3rd 10 The Full Bloom ($12)

4th 13 Good Choice Ahead

Forecast $18 Place Forecast (4-7) $7, (7-10) $16, (4-10) $8 Tierce $232 Trio $45

Quartet No winner ($2,938 carried forward) Quadro $185

RACE 5

1st 9 Remarkable ($10-$6)

2nd 2 Quick Return ($13)

3rd 1 Hay Run ($12)

4th 10 Elusive State

Forecast $22 Place Forecast (2-9) $9, (1-9) $8, (1-2) $18 Tierce $154 Trio $49

Quartet $588 Quadro $127

RACE 6

1st 2 Calculation ($20-$8)

2nd 3 Royal Performer ($9)

3rd 5 Willie Way ($14)

4th 10 Travel First

Forecast $19 Place Forecast (2-3) $7, (2-5) $15, (3-5) $15

Tierce $247 Trio $39

Quartet $204 Quadro $31

Scratching: 1 Biz Power

RACE 7

1st 1 Amazing Kids ($24-$9)

2nd 10 Fabulous One ($48)

3rd 6 Winner's Way ($9)

4th 11 Magic Legend

Forecast $225 Place Forecast (1-10) $58, (1-6) $9, (6-10) $52 Tierce $1,430

Trio $276 Quartet No winner ($4,056 carried forward) Quadro $844

RACE 8

1st 12 Super Wise ($17-$7)

2nd 7 Star Shine ($10)

3rd 3 Infinity Endeavour ($14)

4th 11 Orionids

Forecast $24 Place Forecast (7-12) $9, (3-12) $9, (3-7) $22

Tierce $267 Trio $65

Quartet $3,221 Quadro $228

RACE 9

1st 13 Sun Touch ($19-$7)

2nd 4 Chung Wah Spirit ($12)

3rd 3 Jolly Convergence ($10)

4th 9 Fiama

Forecast $27 Place Forecast (4-13) $9, (3-13) $8, (3-4) $14

Tierce $222 Trio $70

Quartet $3,513 Quadro $106

RACE 10

1st 12 Everest ($26-$9)

2nd 13 Sangri ($25)

3rd 6 Unicron Jewellery ($11)

4th 11 Sacred Ibis

Forecast $113 Place Forecast (12-13) $30, (6-12) $12, (6-13) $53

Tierce $1,450

Trio $157 Quartet $3,483 Quadro $75