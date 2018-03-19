SUNDAY'S HONG KONG RESULTS

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 10 Smart Charade ($591-$145)

2nd 13 Dashing Dart ($24)

3rd 8 Electric Lightning $36

4th 7 Red Elysees

Forecast $1,484 Place Forecast (10-13) $374, (8-10) $549, (8-13) $83

Tierce $45,950 Trio $12,737

Quartet No winner ($4,296 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Quadro No winner ($9,998 jackpot carried forward to next race)

RACE 2

1st 3 Sonic Fighter ($20-$7)

2nd 11 Vital Spring ($17)

3rd 1 Smiling Charm ($16)

4th 6 Red Horse

Forecast $44 Place Forecast (3-11) $14, (1-3) $15, (1-11) $39 Tierce $499

Trio $165 Quartet No winner ($8,624 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Quadro $345

Scratching: 8 Lucky Shiny Day

RACE 3

1st 4 Southern Legend ($86-$10)

2nd 6 Pingwu Spark ($5.10)

3rd 5 Joyful Trinity ($22)

4th 1 Pakistan Star

Forecast $29 Place Forecast (Refund)

Tierce $1,400 Trio $135 Quartet $8,765

Quadro $51

Scratching: 7 Booming Delight

RACE 4

1st 8 Grand Chancellor ($25-$9)

2nd 9 Giant Turtle ($7)

3rd 4 Victory Boys ($16)

4th 1 Consort

Forecast $21 Place Forecast (8-9) $9, (4-8) $18, (4-9) $15 Tierce $364

Trio $133 Quartet No winner ($1,752 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Quadro $51

RACE 5

1st 1 Handsome Bo Bo ($16-$6)

2nd 7 Exhilarating Time ($10)

3rd 13 Winner St Paul's ($10)

4th 4 Honest Way

Forecast $22 Place Forecast (1-7) $8, (1-13) $10, (7-13) $15 Tierce $213 Trio $45

Quartet $1,318 Quadro $66

RACE 6

1st 9 People's Knight ($34-$11)

2nd 2 Racing Supernova ($12)

3rd 8 Apollo's Choice ($8)

4th 7 What Else But You

Forecast $74 Place Forecast (2-9) $24, (8-9) $8, (2-8) $15 Tierce $472 Trio $56

Quartet No winner ($3,510 jackpot carried forward to next race) Quadro $51

RACE 7

1st 5 Always Win ($47-$11)

2nd 4 Lucky Hero ($7)

3rd 10 Iron Boy ($10)

4th 3 Infinity Endeavour

Forecast $31 Place Forecast (4-5) $11, (5-10) $18, (4-10) $11 Tierce $467

Trio $180 Quartet $9,406 Quadro $110

RACE 8

1st 3 Ping Hai Star ($26-$10)

2nd 2 Singapore Sling ($6)

3rd 4 Exultant ($6)

4th 6 Ruthven

Forecast $21 Place Forecast (2-3) $8, (3-4) $8, (2-4) $4 Tierce $122 Trio $23

Quartet $644 Quadro $85

RACE 9

1st 3 Super Fluke ($50-$14)

2nd 6 California Fortune ($7)

3rd 11 Dragon General ($59)

4th 8 Gunnison

Forecast $39 Place Forecast (3-6) $13, (3-11) $108, (6-11) $49 Tierce $2,903

Trio $641 Quartet $3,617 Quadro $272

RACE 10

1st 4 Circuit Hassler ($23-$8)

2nd 14 Starship ($31)

3rd 12 Dukedom ($8)

4th 2 Coby Boy

Forecast $109 Place Forecast (4-14) $32, (4-12) $7, (12-14) $34 Tierce $746

Trio $183 Quartet No winner ($3,346 jackpot carried forward to next Hong Kong meeting) Quadro $276

Scratching: 7 Super Missile