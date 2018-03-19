SUNDAY'S HONG KONG RESULTS
RACE 1
1st 10 Smart Charade ($591-$145)
2nd 13 Dashing Dart ($24)
3rd 8 Electric Lightning $36
4th 7 Red Elysees
Forecast $1,484 Place Forecast (10-13) $374, (8-10) $549, (8-13) $83
Tierce $45,950 Trio $12,737
Quartet No winner ($4,296 jackpot carried forward to next race)
Quadro No winner ($9,998 jackpot carried forward to next race)
RACE 2
1st 3 Sonic Fighter ($20-$7)
2nd 11 Vital Spring ($17)
3rd 1 Smiling Charm ($16)
4th 6 Red Horse
Forecast $44 Place Forecast (3-11) $14, (1-3) $15, (1-11) $39 Tierce $499
Trio $165 Quartet No winner ($8,624 jackpot carried forward to next race)
Quadro $345
Scratching: 8 Lucky Shiny Day
RACE 3
1st 4 Southern Legend ($86-$10)
2nd 6 Pingwu Spark ($5.10)
3rd 5 Joyful Trinity ($22)
4th 1 Pakistan Star
Forecast $29 Place Forecast (Refund)
Tierce $1,400 Trio $135 Quartet $8,765
Quadro $51
Scratching: 7 Booming Delight
RACE 4
1st 8 Grand Chancellor ($25-$9)
2nd 9 Giant Turtle ($7)
3rd 4 Victory Boys ($16)
4th 1 Consort
Forecast $21 Place Forecast (8-9) $9, (4-8) $18, (4-9) $15 Tierce $364
Trio $133 Quartet No winner ($1,752 jackpot carried forward to next race)
Quadro $51
RACE 5
1st 1 Handsome Bo Bo ($16-$6)
2nd 7 Exhilarating Time ($10)
3rd 13 Winner St Paul's ($10)
4th 4 Honest Way
Forecast $22 Place Forecast (1-7) $8, (1-13) $10, (7-13) $15 Tierce $213 Trio $45
Quartet $1,318 Quadro $66
RACE 6
1st 9 People's Knight ($34-$11)
2nd 2 Racing Supernova ($12)
3rd 8 Apollo's Choice ($8)
4th 7 What Else But You
Forecast $74 Place Forecast (2-9) $24, (8-9) $8, (2-8) $15 Tierce $472 Trio $56
Quartet No winner ($3,510 jackpot carried forward to next race) Quadro $51
RACE 7
1st 5 Always Win ($47-$11)
2nd 4 Lucky Hero ($7)
3rd 10 Iron Boy ($10)
4th 3 Infinity Endeavour
Forecast $31 Place Forecast (4-5) $11, (5-10) $18, (4-10) $11 Tierce $467
Trio $180 Quartet $9,406 Quadro $110
RACE 8
1st 3 Ping Hai Star ($26-$10)
2nd 2 Singapore Sling ($6)
3rd 4 Exultant ($6)
4th 6 Ruthven
Forecast $21 Place Forecast (2-3) $8, (3-4) $8, (2-4) $4 Tierce $122 Trio $23
Quartet $644 Quadro $85
RACE 9
1st 3 Super Fluke ($50-$14)
2nd 6 California Fortune ($7)
3rd 11 Dragon General ($59)
4th 8 Gunnison
Forecast $39 Place Forecast (3-6) $13, (3-11) $108, (6-11) $49 Tierce $2,903
Trio $641 Quartet $3,617 Quadro $272
RACE 10
1st 4 Circuit Hassler ($23-$8)
2nd 14 Starship ($31)
3rd 12 Dukedom ($8)
4th 2 Coby Boy
Forecast $109 Place Forecast (4-14) $32, (4-12) $7, (12-14) $34 Tierce $746
Trio $183 Quartet No winner ($3,346 jackpot carried forward to next Hong Kong meeting) Quadro $276
Scratching: 7 Super Missile
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now