Sunday's Hong Kong (Sha Tin) Results

RACE 1

1st 2 Rock The Tree ($48-$17) 2nd 9 High Speed Metro ($14) 3rd 13 Win Chance ($27) 4th 11 Loyal Craftman

Forecast $102. Place Forecast (2-9) $33, (2-13) $62, (9-13) $51. Tierce $3562. Trio $227.

Quartet No winner ($4740 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $479.

RACE 2

1st 2 Fish N' Chips ($33-$8) 2nd 11 London Master ($40) 3rd 13 Massive Move ($14) 4th 4 Bumble Baby

Forecast $249. Place Forecast (2-11) $55, (2-13) $14, (11-13) $67. Tierce $2457. Trio $383.

Quartet No winner ($12232 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $533.

RACE 3

1st 2 Wingold ($11-$6) 2nd 7 Plain Blue Banner ($15) 3rd 6 Massive Power ($16) 4th 3 Danewin Express

Forecast $21. Place Forecast (2-7) $8, (2-6) $12, (6-7) $25. Tierce $192. Trio $65.

Quartet $2404. Quadro $93.

RACE 4

1st 5 Go Beauty Go ($10-$5.10) 2nd 7 Triumphant Light ($8) 3rd 10 Dashing Dart ($8) 4th 2 Happy And Healthy

Forecast $10. Place Forecast (5-7) $4, (5-10) $6, (7-10) $10. Tierce $57. Trio $19.

Quartet $96. Quadro $28.

RACE 5

1st 6 Star Of Patch ($21-$9) 2nd 11 Daring Fit ($7) 3rd 1 All My Gain ($12) 4th 4 Infinity Endeavour

Forecast $17. Place Forecast (6-11) $6, (1-6) $13, (1-11) $11. Tierce $234. Trio $52.

Quartet $257. Quadro $19.

RACE 6

1st 10 King Mortar ($75-$19) 2nd 1 Keen Venture ($20) 3rd 9 Favouritism ($12) 4th 13 Racing Mate

Forecast $189. Place Forecast (1-10) $61, (9-10) $28, (1-9) $31. Tierce $2101. Trio $291.

Quartet No winner ($3728 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $797.

RACE 7

1st 1 A Beautiful ($29-$10) 2nd 8 Great Treasure ($33) 3rd 10 Meisterstueck ($24) 4th 9 Ambitious Heart

Forecast $111. Place Forecast (1-8) $40, (1-10) $28, (8-10) $110. Tierce $3517. Trio $1685.

Quartet No winner ($10644 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $2461.

RACE 8

1st 5 Blizzard ($13-$5.10) 2nd 6 Dashing Fellow ($18) 3rd 2 Joyful Trinity ($7) 4th 1 Contentment

Forecast $33. Place Forecast (5-6) $10, (2-5) $5, (2-6) $19. Tierce $195. Trio $28.

Quartet $777. Quadro $17.

Scratching: 7 Mr Bogart.

RACE 9

1st 12 Razor Quest ($235-$40) 2nd 2 Booming Delight ($8) 3rd 4 Friends Of Nanjing ($15) 4th 14 Thunder Stomp

Forecast $235. Place Forecast (2-12) $61, (4-12) $112 (2-4) $13. Tierce $4628. Trio $850.

Quartet No winner ($5264 jackpot carried forward to next race).Quadro $3312.

RACE 10

1st 3 Seasons Bloom ($10-$5.10) 2nd 13 Regency Bo Bo ($10) 3rd 11 Beat The Clock ($6) 4th 1 Jolly Convergence

Forecast $19. Place Forecast (3-13) $6, (3-11) $3, (11-13) $6. Tierce $54. Trio $11.

Quartet $310. Quadro $24.

RACE 11

1st 10 Midnight Rattler ($57-$16) 2nd 9 Invincible Dragon ($12) 3rd 3 Mr Stunning ($6) 4th 6 Clever Beaver

Forecast $94. Place Forecast (9-10) $22, (3-10) $11, (3-9) $8. Tierce $784. Trio $127.

Quartet No winner ($6520 jackpot carried forward to next HK meeting). Quadro $219.