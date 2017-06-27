SUNDAY'S HONG KONG (SHA TIN) RESULTS
RACE 1
1st 3 The Full Bloom ($32-$13)
2nd 8 Yourthewonforme ($7)
3rd 2 Kwaichung Brothers ($12)
4th 11 Telecom Boom
Forecast $44. Place Forecast (3-8) $16, (2-3) $17, (2-8) $12.
Tierce $384. Trio $40.
Quartet $3072. Quadro $65.
RACE 2
1st 6 Travel Emperor ($7-$5.10)
2nd 9 Winfull Patrol ($13)
3rd 7 Beekely ($27)
4th 1 California Aspar
Forecast $20.
PlaceForecast (6-9) $8, (6-7) $12, (7-9) $55.
Tierce $237. Trio $115.
Quartet $1744. Quadro $305.
RACE 3
1st 2 Horse Of Fortune ($61-$14)
2nd 3 Romantic Touch ($20)
3rd 4 Harbour Master (No 3rd dividend)
4th 5 Eastern Express
Forecast $79. Tierce $812. Trio $57.
Quartet $2688. Quadro Refund.
Scratching: 6 Anticipation
RACE 4
1st 11 Intrepic ($60-$10)
2nd 13 Charity Glory ($8)
3rd 3 Winston's Lad ($10)
4th 5 Ivictory
Forecast $67.
PlaceForecast (11-13) $12, (3-11) $16, (3-13) $11.
Tierce $723. Trio $65.
Quartet $749. Quadro $15.
Scratching: 14 Giovanni Battista
RACE 5
1st 4 Strathclyde ($20-$8)
2nd 6 Star Superior ($12)
3rd 7 Giddy Giddy ($19)
4th 11 Massive Millennium
Forecast $42. PlaceForecast (4-6) $13, (4-7) $15, (6-7) $42. Tierce $754.
Trio $185. Quartet $2469.
Quadro $360.
RACE 6
1st 2 Relentless Me ($22-$8)
2nd 12 Autopay ($22)
3rd 1 Jolly Bountiful ($7)
4th 7 Ambitious Heart
Forecast $87. PlaceForecast (2-12) $28, (1-2) $8, (1-12) $32. Tierce $662.
Trio $58. Quartet No winner ($4548 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $138.
RACE 7
1st 1 Thewizardofoz ($25-$8)
2nd 4 Winner's Way ($5.10)
3rd 5 Magic Legend ($11)
4th 7 Jolly Banner
Forecast $8. PlaceForecast (1-4) $4, (1-5) $11, (4-5) $6.
Tierce $99. Trio $11.
Quartet $119. Quadro $11.
RACE 8
1st 9 Winwin Ruby ($39-$14)
2nd 1 Citron Spirit ($14)
3rd 10 Bring It On ($22)
4th 4 Razor Quest
Forecast $90. Place Forecast (1-9) $28, (9-10) $51, (1-10) $47. Tierce $2346.
Trio $860. Quartet No winner ($6562 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $5934.
RACE 9
1st 10 Mega Red ($31-$9)
2nd 3 Pablosky ($16)
3rd 4 Team Fortune ($8)
4th 2 Fight Hero
Forecast $99. PlaceForecast (3-10) $30, (4-10) $6, (3-4) $16. Tierce $713.
Trio $64. Quartet $5221. Quadro $86.
Scratching: 5 What Else But You
RACE 10
1st 4 Penang Hall ($26-$9)
2nd 1 Healthy Joyful ($19)
3rd 9 World Record ($11)
4th 5 Chung Wah Spirit
Forecast $74. PlaceForecast (1-4) $24, (4-9) $12, (1-9) $28. Tierce $692.
Trio $179. Quartet No winner ($6994 jackpot carried forward to next HK meeting). Quadro $151.