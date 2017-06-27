SUNDAY'S HONG KONG (SHA TIN) RESULTS

E-mail this article

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Twitter

Share on Facebook

RACE 1

1st 3 The Full Bloom ($32-$13)

2nd 8 Yourthewonforme ($7)

3rd 2 Kwaichung Brothers ($12)

4th 11 Telecom Boom

Forecast $44. Place Forecast (3-8) $16, (2-3) $17, (2-8) $12.

Tierce $384. Trio $40.

Quartet $3072. Quadro $65.

RACE 2

1st 6 Travel Emperor ($7-$5.10)

2nd 9 Winfull Patrol ($13)

3rd 7 Beekely ($27)

4th 1 California Aspar

Forecast $20.

PlaceForecast (6-9) $8, (6-7) $12, (7-9) $55.

Tierce $237. Trio $115.

Quartet $1744. Quadro $305.

RACE 3

1st 2 Horse Of Fortune ($61-$14)

2nd 3 Romantic Touch ($20)

3rd 4 Harbour Master (No 3rd dividend)

4th 5 Eastern Express

Forecast $79. Tierce $812. Trio $57.

Quartet $2688. Quadro Refund.

Scratching: 6 Anticipation

RACE 4

1st 11 Intrepic ($60-$10)

2nd 13 Charity Glory ($8)

3rd 3 Winston's Lad ($10)

4th 5 Ivictory

Forecast $67.

PlaceForecast (11-13) $12, (3-11) $16, (3-13) $11.

Tierce $723. Trio $65.

Quartet $749. Quadro $15.

Scratching: 14 Giovanni Battista

RACE 5

1st 4 Strathclyde ($20-$8)

2nd 6 Star Superior ($12)

3rd 7 Giddy Giddy ($19)

4th 11 Massive Millennium

Forecast $42. PlaceForecast (4-6) $13, (4-7) $15, (6-7) $42. Tierce $754.

Trio $185. Quartet $2469.

Quadro $360.

RACE 6

1st 2 Relentless Me ($22-$8)

2nd 12 Autopay ($22)

3rd 1 Jolly Bountiful ($7)

4th 7 Ambitious Heart

Forecast $87. PlaceForecast (2-12) $28, (1-2) $8, (1-12) $32. Tierce $662.

Trio $58. Quartet No winner ($4548 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $138.

RACE 7

1st 1 Thewizardofoz ($25-$8)

2nd 4 Winner's Way ($5.10)

3rd 5 Magic Legend ($11)

4th 7 Jolly Banner

Forecast $8. PlaceForecast (1-4) $4, (1-5) $11, (4-5) $6.

Tierce $99. Trio $11.

Quartet $119. Quadro $11.

RACE 8

1st 9 Winwin Ruby ($39-$14)

2nd 1 Citron Spirit ($14)

3rd 10 Bring It On ($22)

4th 4 Razor Quest

Forecast $90. Place Forecast (1-9) $28, (9-10) $51, (1-10) $47. Tierce $2346.

Trio $860. Quartet No winner ($6562 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $5934.

RACE 9

1st 10 Mega Red ($31-$9)

2nd 3 Pablosky ($16)

3rd 4 Team Fortune ($8)

4th 2 Fight Hero

Forecast $99. PlaceForecast (3-10) $30, (4-10) $6, (3-4) $16. Tierce $713.

Trio $64. Quartet $5221. Quadro $86.

Scratching: 5 What Else But You

RACE 10

1st 4 Penang Hall ($26-$9)

2nd 1 Healthy Joyful ($19)

3rd 9 World Record ($11)

4th 5 Chung Wah Spirit

Forecast $74. PlaceForecast (1-4) $24, (4-9) $12, (1-9) $28. Tierce $692.

Trio $179. Quartet No winner ($6994 jackpot carried forward to next HK meeting). Quadro $151.