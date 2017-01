Sunday's Kuala Lumpur results

E-mail this article

RACE 1:

1ST 1 ACME ($18-$7) 2ND 5 FOX TREASURE ($11) 3RD 3 GOOD VIBRATIONS ($9) 4TH 9 ROCK AND STONE

Forecast $35. Place Forecast (1-5) $12, (1-3) $10, (3-5) $21. Tierce $253. Trio $55. Quartet $7472. Quadro $174.

Scratching: 4 Bail Out.

RACE 2:

1ST 1 JOE SWIPER ($19-$7) 2ND 5 JP REGIS ($10) 3RD 2 MYSTIC WARRIOR ($15) 4TH 12 DYNAMIC TRIO

Forecast $28. Place Forecast (1-5) $12, (1-2) $15, (2-5) $22. Tierce $150. Trio $51. Quartet $396. Quadro $38.

RACE 3:

1ST 10 TILSWORTH MALI ($23-$10) 2ND 9 SUPER BONUS ($5.10) 3RD 7 GOLD KIDS ($21) 4TH 5 Q NINE MAC

Forecast $12. Place Forecast (9-10) $7, (7-10) $23, (7-9) $18. Tierce $204. Trio $43. Quartet No winner ($2306 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $124

Scratching: 13 True Identity.

RACE 4:

1ST 12 MARIO ATTILA ($136-$26) 2ND 2 STAR CHOICE ($16) 3RD 1 DANCING TSURU ($7) 4TH 8 YOU DA ONE

Forecast $133. Place Forecast (2-12) $38, (1-12) $23, (1-2) $14. Tierce $19482. Trio $287. Quartet No winner ($8532 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $716.

Scratching: 13 D'Great Era.

RACE 5:

1ST 1 INDIAN JADE ($19-$8) 2ND 5 LAUS DEO ($10) 3RD 4 REAL MEAN ($48) 4TH 8 SHINING GLORY

Forecast $37. Place Forecast (1-5) $16, (1-4) $57, (4-5) $106. Tierce $1180. Trio $314. Quartet No winner ($19252 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $544.

Scratchings: 13 Perfect Pearl, 14 Justice World, 15 Prohibition.

RACE 6:

1ST 6 TAUBOSS ($27-$5.10) 2ND 1 WELLINGTON HAMMER ($7) 3RD 3 SATURDAY'S DELIGHT ($20) 4TH 7 ITS ONLY MONEY

Forecast $18. Place Forecast (1-6) $6, (3-6) $26, (1-3) $20. Tierce $824. Trio $117. Quartet $4360. Quadro $134.

RACE 7

1st 3 Kabali ($25-$9) 2nd 6 Ami Eleven ($5.10) 3rd 7 It's Done Mate ($34) 4th 4 Flying Ahead

Forecast $9. Place Forecast (3-6) $5, (3-7) $68, (6-7) $23. Tierce $712. Trio $127. Quartet No winner ($2806 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $352.

RACE 8:

1ST 7 PERFECTLY PERFECT ($32-$9) 2ND 5 FLY HIGH ($9) 3RD 8 LUCOSTAR ($46) 4TH 1 PATERSON ROAD

Forecast $28. Place Forecast (5-7) $9, (7-8) $52, (5-8) $21. Tierce $728. Trio $282. Quartet $8009. Quadro $251.

Scratching: 6 Turned Out.