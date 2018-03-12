SUNDAY'S KUALA LUMPUR RESULTS

RACE 1

1st 5 Nova Spirit ($103-$37)

2nd 8 Union Jac ($8)

3rd 1 Goldhill Princess ($8)

4th 9 Endurance

Forecast $175 Place Forecast (5-8) $35, (1-5) $13, (1-8) $11 Tierce $1,238 Trio $257

Quartet No winner ($1,306 jackpot carried forward to next race) Quadro $201

Scratching: 4 Beijing Star

RACE 2

1st 5 Exciting Prospect ($263-$68)

2nd 8 Nova Ace ($18) 3rd 9 Just Vital ($15)

4th 1 Dee Majulah

Forecast $448 Place Forecast (5-8) $128, (5-9) $144, (8-9) $21 Tierce No winner ($13,374 jackpot carried forward to next race) Trio $1,476 Quartet No winner ($3,250 jackpot carried forward to next race) Quadro $2,342

RACE 3

1st 5 Ready To Rock ($15-$5.10)

2nd 3 Gassur ($7)

3rd 10 Nova Ranger ($5.10)

4th 11 Voyager

Forecast 13 Place Forecast (3-5) $3, (5-10) $5, (3-10) $8 Tierce $117 Trio $16

Quartet $226 Quadro $26

Scratchings: 9 Kiss Me, 12 Arecibo, 13 Gazoo

RACE 4

1st 2 Powerful Fighter ($12-$7)

2nd 5 Twodollarmuppet ($8)

3rd 11 Ghost Affair ($9)

4th 1 Jango

Forecast $22 Place Forecast (2-5) $8, (2-11) $10, (5-11) $15 Tierce $164 Trio $55

Quartet No winner ($772 jackpot carried forward to next race) Quadro $131

Scratching: 12 Golden Dragon

RACE 5

1st 2 What Iff ($15-$6)

2nd 7 King Opera ($5.10)

3rd 8 D'Great Magic ($11)

4th 6 Lining Together

Forecast $7 Place Forecast (2-7) $3, (2-8) $12, (7-8) $5 Tierce $101 Trio $19

Quartet $1,006 Quadro $46

Scratchings: 3 Pendragon Princess, 9 Major Improvement, 12 Crescendo ,13 Zolved, 14 Cold War

RACE 6

1st 10 Aud Dollar ($27-$10)

2nd 5 These Streets ($10)

3rd 2 Roselli ($5.10)

4th 6 Russell The Crowe

Forecast $61 Place Forecast (5-10) $11, (2-10) $4, (2-5) $8 Tierce $222 Trio $58

Quartet No winner ($786 jackpot carried forward to next race) Quadro $63

Scratchings: 8 Lim's Sprint, 12 Lucky Dapper, 13 Browcow, 14 The Omega Man

RACE 7

1st 4 Rainbow Fish ($21-$8)

2nd 9 Chips ($9)

3rd 2 Lincoln's Excuse ($7)

4th 6 Lim's Action

Forecast $17 Place Forecast (4-9) $7, (2-4) $6, (2-9) $9 Tierce $65 Trio $14

Quartet $215 Quadro $20

Scratchings: 7 Crown Star, 12 Bright Life

RACE 8

1st 3 Black Thorn ($11-$6)

2nd 7 D'Great Vulture ($15)

3rd 8 Sangkuriang ($5.10)

4th 5 I'm Coming Baby

Forecast $29 Place Forecast (3-7) $10, (3-8) $3, (7-8) $15 Tierce $109 Trio $21

Quartet $534 Quadro $19

Scratchings: 4 Nova Warrior, 9 Platoon, 11 So On

RACE 9

1st 9 Astro Man ($10-$5.10)

2nd 1 Ami Eleven ($5.10)

3rd 5 Eaglesham ($16)

4th 6 Aussie Eagle

Forecast $6 Place Forecast (1-9) $3, (5-9) $13, (1-5) $19 Tierce $119 Trio $35

Quartet No winner ($1,008 jackpot carried forward to next race) Quadro $35

Scratching: 12 Red Sapphire

RACE 10

1st 4 Lim's Battle ($18-$6)

2nd 8 Aspen ($6)

3rd 2 Eclipse Dancer ($13)

4th 6 Blood Royal

Forecast $16 Place Forecast (4-8) $8, (2-4) $23, (2-8) $10 Tierce $255 Trio $64

Quartet $999 Quadro $68

RACE 11

1st 9 Numero Uno ($180-$50)

2nd 5 Nana ($5.10)

3rd 3 Mr Connery ($5.10)

4th 8 Polo Master

Forecast $284 Place Forecast (5-9) $60, (3-9) $26, (3-5) $5 Tierce $1,232 Trio $72

Quartet No winner ($1,292 jackpot carried forward to next Malaysia meeting)

Quadro $193

Scratchings: 12 Speed Craft, 13 Arlo