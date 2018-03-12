SUNDAY'S KUALA LUMPUR RESULTS
RACE 1
1st 5 Nova Spirit ($103-$37)
2nd 8 Union Jac ($8)
3rd 1 Goldhill Princess ($8)
4th 9 Endurance
Forecast $175 Place Forecast (5-8) $35, (1-5) $13, (1-8) $11 Tierce $1,238 Trio $257
Quartet No winner ($1,306 jackpot carried forward to next race) Quadro $201
Scratching: 4 Beijing Star
RACE 2
1st 5 Exciting Prospect ($263-$68)
2nd 8 Nova Ace ($18) 3rd 9 Just Vital ($15)
4th 1 Dee Majulah
Forecast $448 Place Forecast (5-8) $128, (5-9) $144, (8-9) $21 Tierce No winner ($13,374 jackpot carried forward to next race) Trio $1,476 Quartet No winner ($3,250 jackpot carried forward to next race) Quadro $2,342
RACE 3
1st 5 Ready To Rock ($15-$5.10)
2nd 3 Gassur ($7)
3rd 10 Nova Ranger ($5.10)
4th 11 Voyager
Forecast 13 Place Forecast (3-5) $3, (5-10) $5, (3-10) $8 Tierce $117 Trio $16
Quartet $226 Quadro $26
Scratchings: 9 Kiss Me, 12 Arecibo, 13 Gazoo
RACE 4
1st 2 Powerful Fighter ($12-$7)
2nd 5 Twodollarmuppet ($8)
3rd 11 Ghost Affair ($9)
4th 1 Jango
Forecast $22 Place Forecast (2-5) $8, (2-11) $10, (5-11) $15 Tierce $164 Trio $55
Quartet No winner ($772 jackpot carried forward to next race) Quadro $131
Scratching: 12 Golden Dragon
RACE 5
1st 2 What Iff ($15-$6)
2nd 7 King Opera ($5.10)
3rd 8 D'Great Magic ($11)
4th 6 Lining Together
Forecast $7 Place Forecast (2-7) $3, (2-8) $12, (7-8) $5 Tierce $101 Trio $19
Quartet $1,006 Quadro $46
Scratchings: 3 Pendragon Princess, 9 Major Improvement, 12 Crescendo ,13 Zolved, 14 Cold War
RACE 6
1st 10 Aud Dollar ($27-$10)
2nd 5 These Streets ($10)
3rd 2 Roselli ($5.10)
4th 6 Russell The Crowe
Forecast $61 Place Forecast (5-10) $11, (2-10) $4, (2-5) $8 Tierce $222 Trio $58
Quartet No winner ($786 jackpot carried forward to next race) Quadro $63
Scratchings: 8 Lim's Sprint, 12 Lucky Dapper, 13 Browcow, 14 The Omega Man
RACE 7
1st 4 Rainbow Fish ($21-$8)
2nd 9 Chips ($9)
3rd 2 Lincoln's Excuse ($7)
4th 6 Lim's Action
Forecast $17 Place Forecast (4-9) $7, (2-4) $6, (2-9) $9 Tierce $65 Trio $14
Quartet $215 Quadro $20
Scratchings: 7 Crown Star, 12 Bright Life
RACE 8
1st 3 Black Thorn ($11-$6)
2nd 7 D'Great Vulture ($15)
3rd 8 Sangkuriang ($5.10)
4th 5 I'm Coming Baby
Forecast $29 Place Forecast (3-7) $10, (3-8) $3, (7-8) $15 Tierce $109 Trio $21
Quartet $534 Quadro $19
Scratchings: 4 Nova Warrior, 9 Platoon, 11 So On
RACE 9
1st 9 Astro Man ($10-$5.10)
2nd 1 Ami Eleven ($5.10)
3rd 5 Eaglesham ($16)
4th 6 Aussie Eagle
Forecast $6 Place Forecast (1-9) $3, (5-9) $13, (1-5) $19 Tierce $119 Trio $35
Quartet No winner ($1,008 jackpot carried forward to next race) Quadro $35
Scratching: 12 Red Sapphire
RACE 10
1st 4 Lim's Battle ($18-$6)
2nd 8 Aspen ($6)
3rd 2 Eclipse Dancer ($13)
4th 6 Blood Royal
Forecast $16 Place Forecast (4-8) $8, (2-4) $23, (2-8) $10 Tierce $255 Trio $64
Quartet $999 Quadro $68
RACE 11
1st 9 Numero Uno ($180-$50)
2nd 5 Nana ($5.10)
3rd 3 Mr Connery ($5.10)
4th 8 Polo Master
Forecast $284 Place Forecast (5-9) $60, (3-9) $26, (3-5) $5 Tierce $1,232 Trio $72
Quartet No winner ($1,292 jackpot carried forward to next Malaysia meeting)
Quadro $193
Scratchings: 12 Speed Craft, 13 Arlo
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now