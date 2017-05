Sunday's Penang results

RACE 1

1st 1 Black Rain ($20-$9)

2nd 12 Empire Bay ($12)

3rd 8 Marini Waltz ($12)

4th 3 Alfraaj

Forecast $34. PlaceForecast (1-12) $12, (1-8) $10, (8-12) $21. Tierce $283. Trio $59. Quartet No Winner ($1972 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $284.

Scratching: 13 Butch Cassidy

RACE 2

1st 1 Just Name It ($16-$6)

2nd 7 Pretty Able ($18)

3rd 8 Anak Penang ($7)

4th 9 Lucky Money

Forecast $84. PlaceForecast (1-7) $31, (1-8) $10, (7-8) $30. Tierce $630.

Trio $97. Quartet No winner ($2800 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $213.

Scratching: 11 silent dreams

RACE 3

1st 4 Jackwin ($43-$13)

2nd 9 Sharp Knight ($39)

3rd 14 Kiwi Maestro ($45)

4th 6 Coconut

Forecast $268. PlaceForecast (4-9) $75, (4-14) $72, (9-14) $189. Tierce No winner ($9874 jackpot carried forward to next race). Trio $4377. Quartet No winner ($4394 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro No winner ($1750 jackpot carried forward to next race).

RACE 4

1st 9 Molly Browne ($89-$32)

2nd 1 Aragorn ($5.10)

3rd 5 Holding Fast ($12)

4th 4 Royal Explorer

Forecast $56. PlaceForecast (1-9) $38, (5-9) $33, (1-5) $8. Tierce $1422.

Trio $112. Quartet No winner ($5946 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $89.

RACE 5

1st 5 Windchaser ($17-$8)

2nd 1 World Harmony ($10)

3rd 2 Sea World ($6)

4th 7 Probably

Forecast $10. PlaceForecast (1-5) $8, (2-5) $6, (1-2) $10.

Tierce $75. Trio $21.

Quartet $280. Quadro $15.

RACE 6

1st 3 Royal Green ($21-$11)

2nd 4 Glory Age ($7)

3rd 5 Carbon Copy (No 3rd dividend) 4th 1 Fortunique

Forecast $17. Tierce $81. Trio $17. Quartet $383.

RACE 7

1st 8 Ruffle The Ruffian ($45-$15)

2nd 9 Audacious ($13)

3rd 7 Good Mummy ($14)

4th 3 Get The Lotski

Forecast $225. PlaceForecast (8-9) $55, (7-8) $39, (7-9) $50.

Tierce $1180. Trio $308.

Quartet No winner ($734 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $238.

Scratching: 6 Gadawon

RACE 8

1st 2 Deputy Law ($33-$9)

2nd 8 New Classmate ($33)

3rd 13 Great Prince ($39)

4th 11 Supreme Sasso

Forecast $251. PlaceForecast (2-8) $52, (2-13) $142, (8-13) $59.

Tierce No winner ($8362 jackpot carried forward to next Malaysia meeting). Trio $727.

Quartet No Winner ($1222 jackpot carried forward to next Malaysia meeting). Quadro $640.

Scratchings: 9 Lee's Melody, 14 High Peak