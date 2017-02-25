Super Dan hits the 500 mark
Australian jockey Beasley achieves a new milestone in his Kranji career
When you're hot, you're hot.
That best describes jockey Danny Beasley last night.
The bang-in-form Australian not only achieved his 500th Kranji winner, but he also fired a couple more shots in quick succession and then took his tally to 503 with a last-to-first victory in the penultimate race on ABSOLUTE MIRACLE.
Having no ride in the first race, Beasley rode a confident race on CHALAZA in the second event to hit the magical 500-winner mark. Chalaza was a quick improver, stepping up on his debut second only 12 days earlier to score easily.
With abundant luck on his side, Beasley went on to take Races 3 and 4 as well on LIM'S KNIGHT and BAYU respectively for winner 501 and 502.
The 41-year-old was lucky on Lim's Knight. His mount faced an equine wall on straightening. He saw a gap on his right and went for it but it closed. He then switched to his left and his driving finish just got Lim's Knight up to win by a neck.
Beasley brought Bayu with a well-timed run to beat Leon, who appeared to have the race sewen up with a breakaway shortly after the 300m mark.
Beasley arrived at Kranji in 2007, riding 10 winners. He quickly made a name for himself and his best season was 2014 with 83 winners to finish second behind Manoel Nunes. He enjoyed a good share of feature successes, most notably with three Group 1s on War Affair. He did not ride at Kranji in 2015.
"This win means a lot to me as I consider Singapore like home now," said Beasley after Chalaza's victory.
"If not for the support I've received from the trainers and owners here, I wouldn't be where I am at now."
YESTERDAY'S SINGAPORE (SHORT COURSE D) RESULTS
Race 1 C5 (SC) 1400m
5 MAGIC PAINT 56.5 (44-13) A Munro (1) 4 5 1 (472) -
1 ASTRO MAN 59 c 56 (74-16) Y Salim* (8) 1 1 2 (453) 0.5
3 IN BOCCA AL LUPO 59 (117-26) D David (11) 9 10 3 (437) Ns
9 LUCKY COME 51 c 51.5 (498-96) S John (5) 11 11 4 (532) Hd
6 NATURAL NICE 54.5 (26-11) M Nunes (2) 2 2 5 (484) Nk
4 MAI DARKO 59 (17-8) V Duric (3) 5 3 6 (513) 0.75
2 HOT GOLD 59 (13-5.10) M Rodd (6) 7 7 7 (491) 0.5
10 ALADDIN 50 c 51.5 (116-25) S Sam (4) 6 9 8 (478) 0.75
11 JIMTOWN 50 c 50.5 (262-45) Z Zuriman* (7) 8 4 9 (497) 1
12 SIMPANG 50 (343-66) CC Wong* (10) 10 6 10 (521) 0.5
7 RAINBOW WARRIOR 52 c 50 (203-45) I Amirul* (12) 12 12 11 (560) 3.25
8 AUREUS 51.5 c 50.5 (107-25) TH Koh (9) 3 8 12 (549) 6
Winning stable: Paint. Trainer: Leslie Khoo. Time: 1min 24.12sec (Going: yielding).
Forecast: $107. Tierce: $2122. Quartet: No winner ($16906 jackpot carried forward to next race). P Forecast: $29 (5-1), $74 (1-3), $47 (5-3). Trio: $266. Quadro: $1320. Course scratchings: 13:Q Nine Magic 14:Aeolus
Race 2 Open Maiden (SC) 1400m
9 CHALAZA 58 (10-5.10) D Beasley (6) 4 1 1 (505) -
5 SACRED ARMY 58 (18-5.10) J Powell (4) 6 6 2 (487) 1
3 LIBECCIO 58 (37-11) V Duric (7) 3 4 3 (517) 4.75
1 LAUGHING BUFFALO 58 (24-10) M Rodd (3) 7 5 4 (522) 1.5
2 UNTAPPED 58 (82-20) N Juglall (10) 2 2 5 (476) 0.5
12 SUPER RED 54.5 c 53.5 (247-53) E Aslam (2) 9 9 6 (501) 0.5
11 SUN HANCOCK 56 (504-86) D David (9) 8 8 7 (473) Hd
8 LIM'S CONTROL 58 c 56 (432-86) R Zawari* (5) 10 10 8 (517) 0.5
6 WHAT IFF 58 (191-41) G Boss (8) 1 3 9 (478) 0.75
10 HERECOMESMYMONEY 56.5 c 53.5 (382-59) Y Salim* (1) 5 7 10 (494) 7.5
Winning stable: Lim's & Mark's. Trainer: S Burridge. Time: 1min 23.58sec (yielding). Forecast: $8. Tierce: $33. Quartet: $120. P Forecast: $3 (9-5), $7 (5-3), $5 (9-3). Trio: $9. Quadro: $5. Course scratchings: 4:Hydrant 7:Galileo's Approach 13:Military Might 14:Jet Striker
Race 3 C4 D2 (SC) 1200m
2 LIM'S KNIGHT 57.5 (16-5.10) D Beasley (8) 10 11 1 (468) -
1 KELTIC KARMA 57.5 (24-9) V Duric (5) 9 7 2 (468) Nk
7 HERACLES 54.5 c 51.5 (226-47) WS Chan* (1) 4 5 3 (449) Shd
3 WAIPAKIHI 57 (18-7) J Powell (6) 2 2 4 (499) 0.75
4 COURT CASE 56.5 (36-12) R Shafiq (3) 7 8 5 (517) Nk
8 KNIGHT CHEN BAY 53 c 51 (33-10) S Shafrizal* (7) 1 1 6 (473) Ns
9 DICAPRIO 52 (140-35) M Nunes (11) 11 10 7 (446) 0.75
10 SWINGLOWSWEETJACKY 50.5 c 49.5 (386-80) H Syafiq* (9) 5 3 8 (533) 0.75
11 ROSEGOLD 50 (99-25) K A'isisuhairi (4) 8 9 9 (483) Hd
6 CLARTON SUPER 54.5 (148-37) I Azhar (2) 3 4 10 (570) 1
12 THE DODGER 50 c 48 (326-62) I Amirul* (10) 6 6 11 (467) 2.25
Winning stable: Lim's. Trainer: M Walker. Time: 1min 10.62sec (yielding). Forecast: $16. Tierce: $866. Quartet: $1449. P Forecast: $7 (2-1), $76 (1-7), $65 (2-7). Trio: $223. Quadro: $95. Course scratching: 5:Zippy General
Race 4 IP (SC) 1200m
2 BAYU 57.5 (9-5.10) D Beasley (1) 6 5 1 (480) -
8 LEON 54.5 (18-6) V Duric (6) 4 3 2 (499) 0.5
3 HAPPY BABY 57.5 (42-13) S John (4) 9 8 3 (445) 4
12 GOLDEN SPARK 51 c 51.5 (579-84) WS Chan* (3) 3 4 4 (497) Shd
11 HONOR 53 (123-24) M Nunes (5) 8 6 5 (471) 1.75
4 HOLY THOMAS 57.5 (412-70) I Saifudin (9) 10 10 6 (506) 2.5
13 SUPER DRAGON 54.5 (644-85) G Boss (10) 5 7 7 (450) Hd
7 HAPPY DAYZ 54.5 c 53.5 (118-26) M Zaki (7) 1 1 8 (506) Nk
5 HAPPY BUFFALO 57.5 (31-7) M Rodd (8) 2 2 9 (467) 2.75
9 STAY WITH ME 54.5 (60-15) D David (2) 7 9 10 (513) 12
Winning stable: Kiwi's & Dago. Trainer: S Gray. Time: 1min 10.86sec (yielding).
Forecast: $9. Tierce: $34. Quartet: $587. P Forecast: $5 (2-8), $7 (8-3), $5 (2-3).
Trio: $11. Quadro: $97. Course scratchings: 1:Secret Squirrel 6:Rajawali 10:Success Come True 14:Double Win
Race 5 GH (SC) 1200m
4 COUNTOFMONTECRISTO 55 (11-6) G Boss (10) 2 2 1 (511) -
5 DEIMOS 55 (15-5.10) M Rodd (5) 4 4 2 (515) 2
7 GROUND CONTROL 52 c 50 (199-35) S Shafrizal* (3) 7 6 3 (471) 2.5
2 UNSURPASSED 58 c 56 (238-36) R Zawari* (6) 1 1 4 (476) 0.5
6 SILK ROUTE 55 (93-22) M Kellady (4) 6 5 5 (505) 1.25
10 LIM'S SPARKLE 50 (376-65) K A'isisuhairi (8) 10 7 6 (487) 0.75
1 FLYING SHADOW 58 (155-32) A Munro (1) 9 9 7 (470) 2.25
3 NOVA MISSILE 55 (16-6) O Placais (2) 3 3 8 (538) 0.5
8 NEO'S CLASSIC 52 c 52.5 (686-131) Y Salim* (9) 8 10 9 (505) 3.5
9 DIVERGENT 52 c 51 (254-45) M Zaki (7) 5 8 10 (435) 4.25
Winning owner: Giovanni. Trainer: M Clements. Time: 1min 09.86sec (yielding).
Forecast: $7. Tierce: $129. Quartet: $1100. P Forecast: $3 (4-5), $25 (5-7), $22 (4-7). Trio: $53. Quadro: $260.
Race 6 C5 (SC) 1200m
6 SING ROULETTE 57 (18-6) N Juglall (9) 1 1 1 (486) -
10 KUBERA'S CHIEF 52.5 (91-30) I Saifudin (4) 3 4 2 (431) 1.75
9 EDEN GARDEN 52.5 (41-14) D David (6) 6 5 3 (481) 0.5
1 ELHAAME 57 (17-6) R Shafiq (2) 7 7 4 (457) 0.75
12 PINT SIZED PRINCE 52 (55-19) O Placais (3) 8 8 5 (508) 0.5
4 PRINCE FERDINAND 57 (59-15) B Vorster (7) 4 3 6 (455) 1.25
11 MILITARY ALLIANCE 52.5 c 51.5 (206-56) CC Wong* (1) 5 6 7 (498) Shd
8 DRAGON STEED 54 (40-12) M Kellady (12) 12 10 8 (542) 1.25
5 SILVER POWER 57 c 56 (43-17) T See* (11) 2 2 9 (491) 0.5
7 GREAT WARRIOR 54.5 (169-47) S John (5) 9 9 10 (451) 2.25
3 MAJOR IMPROVEMENT 57 (341-81) G Boss (10) 10 11 11 (506) 2.5
2 LIM'S BATTLE 57 (217-55) D Beasley (8) 11 12 12 (489) 2
Winning owner: KB Teng. Trainer: Leslie Khoo. Time: 1min 10.80sec (yielding).
Forecast: $62. Tierce: $1193. Quartet: $5208. P Forecast: $21 (6-10), $33 (10-9), $12 (6-9). Trio: $272. Quadro: $159. Course scratchings: 13:Turquoise Son 14:Probo Chandroso
Race 7 OP-Handicap (SC) 2000m
6 SONG TO THE MOON 50 (15-5.10) N Juglall (3) 7 7 1 (487) -
2 PERFECT P 52.5 (34-12) O Placais (6) 2 2 2 (519) Ns
4 TIME ODYSSEY 50 c 51.5 (22-9) G Boss (7) 4 3 3 (508) 0.5
3 ORDER OF THE SUN 50.5 c 50 (30-12) CC Wong* (4) 1 1 4 (528) 1
1 QUECHUA 59 (38-12) B Vorster (2) 5 5 5 (494) 1.25
5 GURU-GURU 50 c 51.5 (24-10) I Azhar (1) 3 4 6 (466) 0.5
7 SQUIRE OSBALDESTON 50 c 48 (95-20) I Amirul* (5) 6 6 7 (513) 0.5
Winning stable: Jubilant Racing No 3. Trainer: R Le Grange. Time: 2min 02.95sec (yielding). Forecast: $25. Tierce: $170. Quartet: $931. Trio: $26. Quadro: $44.
Race 8 KS-C (SC) 1400m
3 ABSOLUTE MIRACLE 58 (41-10) D Beasley (12) 12 11 1 (522) -
8 BATTLE OF TROY 56.5 c 55.5 (11-5.10) CC Wong* (4) 5 5 2 (503) Nk
4 KIRKS RYKER 58 (36-14) B Vorster (2) 3 3 3 (447) 1.25
11 TERMS OF REFERENCE 55 (113-27) O Placais (5) 9 8 4 (464) Nk
10 FIRST PRECINCT 56.5 (42-12) G Boss (6) 6 6 5 (533) Nk
12 OXBOW SUN 55 (169-33) B Woodworth (1) 1 1 6 (526) Nk
7 WINNING CAUSE 56.5 (87-21) N Juglall (11) 8 12 7 (461) 1.5
9 D'BUFFALO MAN 56.5 (35-13) M Rodd (3) 7 7 8 (550) Hd
5 SHANGHAI BUND 58 (192-46) R Shafiq (8) 11 10 9 (483) 0.75
6 SOLARIS SPECTRUM 58 c 55 (101-25) H Syafiq* (9) 4 4 10 (427) 0.5
2 L'APPRENTI SORCIER 58 (115-33) V Duric (7) 2 2 11 (545) 1.75
1 MIGHTY WARRIOR 59.5 (90-22) M Nunes (10) 10 9 12 (512) 1.75
Winning owner: Mdm Mathilda Koh. Trainer: HW Tan. Time: 1min 22.74sec (yielding). Forecast: $24. Tierce: $267. Quartet: $4380. P Forecast: $11 (3-8), $10 (8-4), $18 (3-4). Trio: $43. Quadro: $430. Course scratchings: 13:Supernova 14:Dance In The Wind
Race 9 C4 D1 (SC) 1200m
10 COULD BE PEARLS 53 (42-10) R Shafiq (5) 10 7 1 (520) -
3 STARSHINE 57 (19-7) A Munro (8) 8 9 2 (520) 1.25
6 DARC BOUNTY 54.5 (10-5.10) V Duric (1) 5 2 3 (454) 0.75
1 HELLO MICHELLE 57 (125-32) I Azhar (12) 9 11 4 (477) 0.5
7 PAPERBACK TROOPER 54.5 (179-38) D Beasley (6) 12 12 5 (525) Shd
8 REDMAYNE 54.5 (49-12) G Boss (2) 7 6 6 (573) Shd
11 ICONNIC 53 (46-12) I Saifudin (3) 1 1 7 (527) 0.5
2 POWER LIN 57 (160-36) O Placais (7) 6 8 8 (497) Shd
4 DUTY FIRST 56 (216-48) J Powell (10) 11 10 9 (554) 0.5
12 ARION 50.5 c 51.5 (95-21) WS Chan* (9) 2 3 10 (543) 3.5
5 LIM'S SINCERE 56 (331-58) K A'isisuhairi (4) 4 5 11 (497) 2
9 KEVIN ELEVEN 54 c 52 (290-77) S Shafrizal* (11) 3 4 12 (546) 9.25
Winning stable: Barree. Trainer: C Brown. Time: 1min 10.46sec (yielding).
Forecast: $27. Tierce: $347. Quartet: $1261. P Forecast: $8 (10-3), $5 (3-6), $13 (10-6). Trio: $29. Quadro: $50. Course scratchings: 13:Pratt Street 14:Ocean Master