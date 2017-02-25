Super Dan hits the 500 mark

The Steven Burridge-trained Chalaza stepping up on his debut second to give jockey Danny Beasley(above) his 500th winner at Kranji.

When you're hot, you're hot.

That best describes jockey Danny Beasley last night.

The bang-in-form Australian not only achieved his 500th Kranji winner, but he also fired a couple more shots in quick succession and then took his tally to 503 with a last-to-first victory in the penultimate race on ABSOLUTE MIRACLE.

Having no ride in the first race, Beasley rode a confident race on CHALAZA in the second event to hit the magical 500-winner mark. Chalaza was a quick improver, stepping up on his debut second only 12 days earlier to score easily.

With abundant luck on his side, Beasley went on to take Races 3 and 4 as well on LIM'S KNIGHT and BAYU respectively for winner 501 and 502.

The 41-year-old was lucky on Lim's Knight. His mount faced an equine wall on straightening. He saw a gap on his right and went for it but it closed. He then switched to his left and his driving finish just got Lim's Knight up to win by a neck.

Beasley brought Bayu with a well-timed run to beat Leon, who appeared to have the race sewen up with a breakaway shortly after the 300m mark.

Beasley arrived at Kranji in 2007, riding 10 winners. He quickly made a name for himself and his best season was 2014 with 83 winners to finish second behind Manoel Nunes. He enjoyed a good share of feature successes, most notably with three Group 1s on War Affair. He did not ride at Kranji in 2015.

"This win means a lot to me as I consider Singapore like home now," said Beasley after Chalaza's victory.

"If not for the support I've received from the trainers and owners here, I wouldn't be where I am at now."