Super Fortune all fired up for win No. 5

Super Fortune is oozing form and looks hard to beat in tonight's Race 6.

The super-consistent and super-fit Super Fortune looks a good thing in tonight's main event - the $125,000 Kranji Stakes A sprint over 1,200m.

His regular rider Olivier Placais has high hopes of capturing a big race on the Alwin Tan-trained four-year-old, so a win tonight will surely put him on the right course to his major quests.

Although tonight's field consists of several nice sprinters, namely Wimbledon, Nova Swiss and dual-Group winner Forever Young, the form suggests Super Fortune will be the one to beat.

His record coming into the race is impeccable - six starts for four wins, a second and a third.

All his successes came over tonight's course and distance.

A strong finisher, the long course will be most ideal.

He is also aided by a good draw in gate 3.

With speed demon Sebas having drawn gate 2, there will be good speed to suit Super Fortune's style of running - revving up from the midfield pack.

If Sebas does not lead, Super Fortune's stablemate Nova Swiss might take up the role of rabbit. After all, he is drawn wide and has no choice but to cross in to save ground.

And, if Nova Swiss also takes a seat, joint topweight Wimbledon or in-form last-start winner Elusive Emperor may end up in front.

So, there is guaranteed speed, which is vital for Super Fortune.

Now, talking about his form, Super Fortune lacks nothing.

Last time out on Dec 3, he ran a top second on the Polytrack, just failing to catch Skywalk by a mere neck.

The winner clocked a Class record of 1min 10.48sec.

The short break has benefited Super Fortune. His work has been superb.

The bay Australian-bred by Mossman packed plenty of oomph in his gallop on the Polytrack on Tuesday morning.

He simply cruised away in fluid manner from a stablemate, who was practically left standing still.

All in all, the stage is set for Super Fortune to score his fifth victory from seven starts.