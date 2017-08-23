Super Fortune has eyes on a hat-trick

Trainer Alwin Tan's prize in the pack, SUPER FORTUNE, is not done yet. Two in the bag - and from just two runs - he is in good enough condition to make three on the trot on Sunday.

That, after the son of Mossman put in a terrific show on the training track yesterday morning.

Ridden by Olivier (The Conductor) Placais, Super Fortune was never off the bit when running the 600m in 36.5sec. He was paced by a stablemate who is not entered for the weekend's races.

On that show, the question is: What's not to like about the four-year-old?

Nothing, really. And why not? Well schooled from four trials, he gave his rivals a galloping lesson on debut - coming off the best seat in the house to win going way by almost two lengths.

That was over the 1,200m on the turf. His time for the trip was 1:10.66sec - easing up as his jockey, Placais, felt he had no more use of the "baton".

PROMOTED

That was in Class 4 on July 14. Three weeks later - on Aug 6 - Super Fortune, who was promoted to Class 3 after that tearaway victory was again sent out over the now-familiar 1,200m trip.

And again, like he did on debut, Super Fortune won it like a good horse.

However, as Placais will say, it was a hard-fought affair.

Sent down the middle of the track, Super Fortune looked to have his work cut out for him when Caorunn refused to surrender.

But Placais, whip in the left, kept asking his mount for an effort and Super Fortune duly obliged - getting home over the final 50m to nail Caorunn to the wall. His time for the 1,200m? An improved 1:09.92sec.

Mision accomplished, now comes the big test. Caorunn seeks revenge.

Last-start winner Julius Caesar waits in the wings. As too Lim's Shot who is gunning for his hat-trick.

It will certainly be a dash for the cash and Super Fortune should be right up there at the only place which matters on a racetrack - the finish.

The reigning champion trainer, who prepares Super Fortune, could also have a good day on Friday.

Two of his runners - LIFE IN GAMBLE (Class 3 Div 2) and MYSTIC MASTER (Open Benchmark 67) - went together to return 34.7sec for the 600m.

At his last start, Life is Gamble lost the plot even before the "off" when he played up and broke through he gates. That put him off his game and he beat just one home.

He is better than that.

A run prior, he led his rivals on a merry chase, made every post a winning one before cruising in by over three lengths in a Class 4 event. It was just his third Kranji start.

He meets some good ones on Friday but should be right up there when the big guns start firing.

As for Mystic Master, he's as reliable as they come. Indeed, he has been out of the top four just three times in 15 starts - which speaks loudly for his ability and fighting spirit.

Still a colt, his two victories were put together in July and September last year. That said, his last-start third behind Mighty Conqueror on Aug 11 was good stuff and, with the benefit of yesterday's hit-out, he should be ripe and ready for another winning effort.