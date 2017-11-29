Super Fortune nearing the peak of his powers

Jockey Olivier Placais celebrating winning on Super Fortune at his last start on Nov 12.

Arguably one of the "finds" of the soon-to-be-concluded racing season, Super Fortune will have one more tilt at making it five wins from six starts and all signs point towards him getting that fifth victory.

The son of Mossman was in his element on the training track yesterday morning, reeling off the 600m in a smart 37.3sec.

Ridden by Olivier Placais, it was - by all counts - a winning workout and one that puts him right in the mix when he lines up with the big boys in Sunday's Kranji Stakes A sprint over the 1,200m.

Trained by Alwin Tan, whose reign as "Champion Trainer" will come to a close after the weekend, Super Fortune will be the "target" of all his rivals - especially after the hiding he gave them in his last start.

That day, on Nov 12, when rated just 75 points, he beat among others, the likes of Wimbledon (100 points), Faaltless (103 pts) and Distinctive Darci (89 points).

Come to think of it, he didn't just "beat them". When he came charging home with that powerboat finish - churning up and throwing back sods of turf at his rivals - he broke their spirit.

When it ended - so mercifully - Super Fortune had put 1¼ lengths between himself and the rest of his highly capable rivals.

Since appearing on the scene in mid-season and having his debut in July, Super Fortune has cashed in almost $200,000 from his four wins and a third.

SPECIAL

Not the swiftest out of the chute, the thing which makes him special is his instinctive ability to size up a field and plot a run through it.

Come Sunday, when pitted against the likes of Nova Swiss, Affleck and The General, those navigational skills will have to be spot-on.

If they are - and I reckon his trainer will make sure of it - Super Fortune will run them ragged.

But before that - on Friday night - have a punt on Be Bee.

From Shane Baertschiger's yard, the three-year-old was produced on the training track as right as a racehorse can be and his hit-out was impeccable.

Ridden by John Powell, the Auric Stable-owned youngster clocked a stylish 37.7sec for the 600m.

He was paced by stablemate Flak Jacket (Matt Kellady).

Be Bee has been a revelation since winning on debut.

That was in late June. A fortnight later, he made it a race-to-race double when winning the Aushorse Golden Horseshoe with a run which carried him home from a handy spot on straightening.

Ridden by Powell, he paid $106 for the win.

Baertschiger seems to have found a winnable race for his young charge and, you can bet, he will be right in the mix when the main hopes begin that charge to the line.