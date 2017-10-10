Super Fortune is Placais' 'saviour' again

Jockey Olivier Placais likened his four weeks without visiting the winner's circle as a "desert crossing" on Sunday.

It would also feel like deja-vu for the Frenchman as the horse who turned thirst-quencher again was Super Fortune, the same horse who handed him his first win after he returned from a three-month suspension for not riding to the stewards' satisfaction in July.

The barren run was not as long this time after Super Fortune came up trumps in the Lucky Last, the $80,000 Class 3 race over 1,200m, but Placais has certainly taken to the four-year-old as a very special horse.

Placais was seen toying with the opposition as he still bided his time a little longer before pushing the button. Super Fortune did lengthen up, but somehow stopped at the 100m mark.

Under the "Conductor's" renewed urgings, the Alwin Tan-trained galloper fended off Dinghu Mountain by a length.

"I needed that win badly. It's been four weeks I haven't had a winner and it felt like crossing a desert," said Placais with a touch of Gallic humour.

"I'm very happy I won with this horse as I've always known he was a very nice horse. He worked very well at his last gallop, we cantered the first lap, and when I woke him up in the last 400m, he really showed me how good he was."

"Normally, he takes a while to quicken up but tonight, he was cantering for me and I was very confident coming to the 300m."