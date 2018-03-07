Super Fortune in tip-top shape

Super Fortune in one of his wins with Olivier Placais astride.

Friday night's feature event, the iRace Classic, is shaping up to be a thriller and, on the training track yesterday morning, we saw one of the main contenders strut his stuff in a workout which was brimming with quality.

We're talking about Super Fortune who, with Olivier Placais' feet planted firmly in the irons, strode out fluently to clock 36.8sec for the 600m.

If anything, it looked like the perfect response to his rival Tannhauser's impeccable piece of work on Monday morning when clocking 37.1sec in a telling hit-out.

But, back to Super Fortune. From that workout yesterday, he does look like being trainer Alwin Tan's great hope. Already a four-time winner from just seven starts, he wasn't too "Super" in his last two outings.

Backed down to $15 second favourite on the last day of the the 2017 racing season, Super Fortune cleared the chute awkwardly and he paid the price.

Although he came home like a bullet train, he couldn't run down the favourite Skywalk and a print of the finish showed him losing out by a narrow margin.

Then, on Jan 26, he again found himself coming out second best in a photo-finish which showed Solaris Spectrum a shorthead in front.

While that puts his last win some four months ago, two things will work in his favour. One is his winning trial on March 1 when, carrying 62kg, he beat them all by a length and a half. The other, of course, was yesterday's hit-out which was top stuff.

Yes, come Friday, this son of Mossman will be in his element over the 1,200m trip.

While the Super FortuneTannhauser battle will be mouth-watering, the Class 3 sprint on the undercard is another race to savour as it will feature the clash between some of our top sprinters.

Be Bee, in particular, looked a picture in a training gallop yesterday morning when, taken out by John Powell, he ran the 600m in 37.3sec.

He had stablemate Cape Lincoln as a galloping companion.

Be Bee has been gold dust for the Sungs of Auric Stable. With three wins from six starts and more than a quarter million in stake money, Be Bee can only get better and his fans will be wondering: Is this when he opens his 2018 account?

To date, he has had two runs in the new season, finishing third on Jan 12 and coming home second best in his last start on Feb 9.

His trainer, Shane Baertschiger, has picked a winnable sort of race for the three-year-old son of Showcasing and, while the racy mare Lim's Racer will want a piece of the pie, Be Bee looks to be in good enough shape for a fight.