Super Joe looks due for another victory

Super Joe (right) in one of his five successes.

The indications are there: SUPER JOE is ready to return to the winning list.

The Ricardo Le Grange-trained five-year-old ran good races in his last two starts and, yesterday, he won his trial in impressive manner.

Ridden by jockey Barend Vorster in the second of five trials, Super Joe started in the back pack and wide, but started his move from the 600m bend.

He straightened up widest but that, in no way, put him at a disadvantage. In fact, he sprouted wings when he saw daylight.

Flak Jacket, who disputed the lead with Mighty Phoenix, kicked ahead at the top of the straight, with jockey Matthew Kellady keeping his mount on a good hold.

When Vorster asked for an effort in the mid-straight, Super Joe lengthened beautifully and swept past Flak Jacket, who is one class higher in Class 3, to win convincingly by one-and-a-half lengths in 1min 00.80sec.

Last time out on June 23, Super Joe beat all but stablemate Mighty Emperor, whom he lost to by a length, in a Class 4 event over the Polytrack 1,700m.

Before that, on June 11, he ran a 2.3-length third behind Duke Of Normandy over the same track and distance.

So, it's clear that Super Joe is hitting the straps again and is a horse to follow when he next steps out to race.

Stablemate BARNATO also caught the eye in Trial 3, leading all the way to win by three-and-a-quarter lengths in under one minute - 59.69sec.

The five-year-old has been racing with renewed vigour.

Last time out on June 11, he bounced back for his fifth success from 34 starts, beating Shaqraa by a length in a Class 4 Polytrack 1,100m event.

He also won a trial before that win. Prior to that, Barnato finished second and fourth.

Needless to say, the Australian-bred gelding is presently in tip-top shape. Follow him, too.