Super Joe looks due for another victory

Super Joe in one of his five victories.

The indications are there: SUPER JOE is poised to return to the winner's circle.

The Ricardo Le Grange-trained five-year-old Australian-bred has been knocking on the door, with two thirds and a last-start second in his last four outings.

Then last week, the five-time winner caught the eye in his trial which suggested that he is now all set to greet the judge again.

He came with a strong run in the straight to beat speedy sprinter Flak Jacket by one-and-a-half lengths in a good time of 1min 00.80sec for the 1,000m on the Polytrack.

Le Grange has found a winnable Open Benchmark 67 event over the Poly 1,800m for his bay gelding.

As his charge only revs up late, the 1,800m trip will be ideal. After all, one of Super Joe's victories was over that distance on turf. His four other wins were over the Poly 1,700m.

Last time out on June 23, Super Joe came with a brilliant late run but found stablemate Mighty Emperor in galloping mood, going down second by a length.

Being a small horse weighing just below 430kg, he carried 58kg that day. So, the 1.5kg drop to 56.5kg in Race 4 tomorrow will also put him in good stead.

Super Joe's last win was in late November last year with 58 rating points and carried 56.5kg in Class 4, and he is now only three points above that.

The pace will be on with Duke Of Normandy likely to play the role of pacemaker and Super Joe expected to drop back.

But it is only a small field with just nine runners and this should not cramp out Super Joe. Hopefully, he could get a good run in transit and taken out for an unimpeded run home for his sixth success in 46 starts.