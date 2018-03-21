Super Sprinter in rattling form

RACE 1 (2,200m)

3 ROCK THE TREE returns to Class 5. This is his 70th Hong Kong start, and his 84th overall - a rare sign of longevity for a Hong Kong galloper. He doesn't win out of turn but he might get a race shape to suit and he's worth chancing.

11 HOLY UNICORN will have plenty of admirers with Joao Moreira taking his first ride on the galloper. He should find this a suitable race.

6 WEALTHY FORTUNE is a C & D winner and can figure under Zac Purton, while 8 SWEET BEAN always deserves inclusion in this grade.

RACE 2 (1,200m)

4 GOKO makes his Happy Valley debut with Joao Moreira taking his first ride on the O'Reilly four-year-old. He's run some nice races at his last two at Sha Tin and, with the right run from gate four, he should be hard to beat.

2 HAPPY BAO BEI has dropped almost 30 rating points since his peak nearly three years ago. He is a veteran now, but with a better draw, he can't be dismissed.

8 NICE FANDANGO is racing well and can finish around the mark again.

11 SUPER EURO STAR creates interest at his return to Happy Valley.

RACE 3 (1,650m)

2 LITTLE ISLAND was heavily backed at his first run back in Class 4, but he was flat in finishing ninth. Neil Callan might prove the perfect booking and this is not the strongest Class 4 you'll ever see.

7 PLAY IT needs things to go right in his races. He has drawn well though and, with the right run, he can get into the finish.

5 KIROV returns to Happy Valley after mixing his form on the dirt. He's drawn well and he's in the mix.

11 YOURTHEWONFORME looks like he might have reached his mark but, with the inside draw, he deserves consideration again.

RACE 4 (1,200m)

6 NATURAL FLARE has run well enough in three starts over 1,200m at both courses and has finished behind two promising horses at his last two starts in January. He now gets a significant jockey upgrade from Eddy Lai to Zac Purton and he should get his chance.

9 NOBLE DE BOY has drawn well and, with the right run, he's capable of getting into the finish.

11 ROOKIE STAR should enjoy a better run than he did last start.

12 TRIUMPHAL TRUMPET has no weight and he could bob up at big odds.

RACE 5 (1,200m)

7 BACK IN BLACK is down at a mark now where he should be competitive again. He's drawn well and that three-length fifth behind Ivictory reads strongly now. He can score again.

3 BEST STEP returns to the races for the first time since October, having suffered a number of leg issues. Fresh may be best with him and, although his trials have not been positive, he is a chance with the right run.

9 ORIONIDS is another who has drawn well. He has had a slew of bad barriers and his free-bowling style should be suited at Happy Valley.

5 GAMECHANGERS can finish in the placings.

RACE 6 (1,650m)

5 SPARKLING SWORD has his seventh different rider aboard in seven starts, with Matthew Chadwick getting aboard the veteran for the first time. If he can get out and dictate, he can turn his recent poor form around.

1 LUCKY TIME is set to start favourite after a number of good recent runs at Sha Tin. He makes his Happy Valley debut and, with the right run, he should prove competitive.

4 MR KOOL may still need to shed some rating points but, if things fall right, he's able to finish in the money.

8 ASSOCIATION FANS has run well in his last two starts and he looms as a place chance.

RACE 7 (1,650m)

7 SUPER SPRINTER ran a long last first-up in February. He should come on for that effort, and his recent trial behind Sunday's Hong Kong Derby winner Ping Hai Star suggests that he's back on track. He's also drawn well.

12 DON'T MISS steps up into Class 3 for the first time after two big wins and a fair second at his last three starts in Class 4. He has no weight and he should also get a fairly easy lead.

5 NUCLEAR POWER has been beaten a head at his last two starts. A win is not far away.

10 SILVERFIELD should be suited back to turf and he should be considered.

RACE 8 (1,200m)

6 CHEERFULJET has had things against him at his last three starts since winning by a big margin down in Class 4. This is a race where he shapes as the most logical leader and drawing the rail might prove beneficial for him.

8 SHANGHAI MASTER stayed on OK over this C & D last time out. If he can progress off that effort, he's a chance in this spot.

1 JADE THEATRE can pop up at any time, particularly in the form he's in. He's a contender.

2 BREEDERS' STAR will have plenty of support with Joao Moreira jumping aboard. He'll be around the mark.