Super Tycoon shines among Le Grange's six Sunday runners

All six of trainer Ricardo Le Grange's runners for tomorrow turned up on the training track at Kranji yesterday morning.

SUPER TYCOON was probably the stand-out among them, as the four-year-old New Zealand-bred strode out effortlessly over 600m in 40.2sec and pulled up well.

Super Tycoon, who is engaged in Race 3 and has drawn pole position, has yet to run a bad race. From eight starts, he has notched a win, a second and three thirds.

Last time out on July 30, the son of O'Reilly went with the pace and finished third to Ground Control over the Polytrack 1,700m.

He finished a neck and three-quarter lengths behind.

When he won three starts ago on June 30, Super Tycoon left Energizer trailing by six lengths over the 1,400m on turf.

YESTERDAY'S GALLOPS BY HORSES RUNNING TOMORROW AT KRANJI

RACE 2: Mokastar * (N Juglall) pace work. Antheia 44.

RACE 3: Super Tycoon * 40.2.

RACE 4: Thoth Warrior (Juglall) 39.7.

RACE 5: Murdoch 43.6.

Thursday: Gold Customer 36.9.

RACE 7: Silkino canter/36.7.

RACE 8: Super Joe 43.8. Gold Faith * canter/41.8.

Thursday: Dreamer Legend (M Poon) 42.3.

RACE 9: Terms Of Reference (Juglall) 41.1 *.