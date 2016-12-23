Super Winner looks super

Super Winner has made tremendous improvement since his last start.

SUPER WINNER may have failed in his comeback last start but indications are he has made tremendous improvement, as evidenced by his superb trial win yesterday morning.

Tracking Conflight from the start, the Theo Kieser-trained five-year-old moved up to eyeball the leader in the final 200m and, when jockey Manoel Nunes asked for a little effort, Super Winner bounced away to win easily by four lengths.

The bay Australian-bred was the only one who clocked below one minute yesterday, freezing the stopwatch at 59.40sec.

In his first start since his failed attempt in an invitational event in Korea in September, Super Winner looked a tad on the big side but still jumped off as the $9 favourite.

He had every chance until the top of the straight, where it was soon obvious he lacked a run.

Now that he has it, he showed his true colours in yesterday's trial and he will be a different proposition next time out.

With racing resuming soon, the action at the Singapore Racecourse has also picked up steam, having had three straight days of barrier trial sessions.

Trackwatchers and the two racecallers were kept busy yesterday with 12 trials, consisting of 102 runners.

The big winner was newly licensed trainer Ricardo Le Grange with six winners from the 10 trials his runners conested in. His stand-out trio were New Year Cup hopeful TIME ODYSSEY, STORM TROOPER and BIG BROTHER.

The Hideyuki Takaoka-trained JUPITER GOLD caught the eye by storming home from last to finish second to Time Odyssey.

He bears watching.