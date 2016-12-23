Super Winner looks super
SUPER WINNER may have failed in his comeback last start but indications are he has made tremendous improvement, as evidenced by his superb trial win yesterday morning.
Tracking Conflight from the start, the Theo Kieser-trained five-year-old moved up to eyeball the leader in the final 200m and, when jockey Manoel Nunes asked for a little effort, Super Winner bounced away to win easily by four lengths.
The bay Australian-bred was the only one who clocked below one minute yesterday, freezing the stopwatch at 59.40sec.
In his first start since his failed attempt in an invitational event in Korea in September, Super Winner looked a tad on the big side but still jumped off as the $9 favourite.
He had every chance until the top of the straight, where it was soon obvious he lacked a run.
Now that he has it, he showed his true colours in yesterday's trial and he will be a different proposition next time out.
With racing resuming soon, the action at the Singapore Racecourse has also picked up steam, having had three straight days of barrier trial sessions.
Trackwatchers and the two racecallers were kept busy yesterday with 12 trials, consisting of 102 runners.
The big winner was newly licensed trainer Ricardo Le Grange with six winners from the 10 trials his runners conested in. His stand-out trio were New Year Cup hopeful TIME ODYSSEY, STORM TROOPER and BIG BROTHER.
The Hideyuki Takaoka-trained JUPITER GOLD caught the eye by storming home from last to finish second to Time Odyssey.
He bears watching.
Yesterday's trial results
TRIAL 1 (TEST)
1 Ride Of Valkyries * (MM Firdaus) starting stall
2 My Horse (R Shafiq) 1,000m/blinkers
3 Golden Thunder (CK Ng) blinkers
4 Pint Sized Prince, stall
5 Anghiari (G Boss) stall
6 Mozart Eclipse, pacifiers off
7 Lim's Sparkle (S Burridge) stall
8 Happy Joy (E Aslam) 1,000m/vet
Margins and time: 3½, ¾, shd, 4½, ½, 4½, 4¾ (1min 00.79sec)
TRIAL 2 (TEST & PRACTICE)
1 Hero I Am * (M Kellady)
2 Aramco * (J Powell)
3 Quicksilver * (CC Wong)
4 Cadet (MM Firdaus)
5 D'Buffalo Man (S Shafrizal) pacifiers
6 Aussie Eagle (WS Chan) blinkers
7 Peach Bowl (Boss) blinkers
8 Wonderful Era
Margins and time: Nk, nk, 2¼, 3¼, ½, 1½, 1¼ (1:00.56)
TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)
1 Super Winner ** (M Nunes)
2 Conflight * (O Chavez)
3 Perfect P * (Firdaus)
4 My Lucky Strike (Wong)
5 Kam's Comet (Z Syed)
6 Viviano (Shafiq)
7 Castor (Boss)
8 Mycaptainoblivious (Powell)
Margins and time: 4, 2¾, ½, ½, hd, 4½, 5 (59.40sec)
TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)
1 Time Odyssey * (Chavez)
2 Jupiter Gold ** (M Zaki)
3 Hip Hip Hooray * (Boss)
4 Duke Of Normandy (Aslam)
5 Bring Money Home
6 Astrojet
7 Brahma Circus (Kellady)
8 Iking (Ng)
9 Cooptado (Wong)
Margins and time: 1¾, shd, 3, nk, ns, 1¼, ½, ¾ (1:00.62)
TRIAL 5 (PRACTICE)
1 Eatons Gold * (Ng)
2 Royal Ruler * (Wong)
3 Elite Star * (Kellady)
4 Friendship * (Saifudin)
5 The General (Firdaus)
6 Lim's Elusive * (Burridge)
7 I've Got A Feeling (Powell)
8 Keepitup (Y Salim)
9 Arr Flair (Boss)
Margins and time: ½, ½, nk, ¾, ½, ½, 1¾, 1 (1:01.35)
TRIAL 6 (PRACTICE)
1 Storm Trooper * (Firdaus)
2 Constant Justice * (Ng)
3 Macarthur * (Kellady)
4 Tales Of Summer (Powell)
5 Groenewegen
6 Hello Michelle (Shafiq)
7 Natural Impulse H (Saifudin)
8 Ares (Wong)
9 Rainbow Royal (Boss)
Margins and time: 1¼, ¾, ½, nk, hd, ½, 1, ns (1:00.60)
TRIAL 7 (PRACTICE)
1 Big Brother * (Firdaus)
2 Ghost * (Chan)
3 Smart Vintage * (Ng)
4 Satellite Boy (Saifudin)
5 En Civil (R Zawari)
6 Certainly (Shafrizal)
7 Toliman (Wong)
8 Rock Eagle
Margins and time: Nk, ½, ¾, ½, shd, ¾, 5¼ (1:00.84)
TRIAL 8 (PRACTICE)
1 Elite Beast * (Shafrizal)
2 Zeus (Wong)
3 Creamy Custard H (Kellady)
4 Southern Dragon (Firdaus)
5 Singsurat
6 Asprey (Boss)
7 Astrospeed
8 Whatt Iff (Aslam)
9 Paperback Trooper (Burridge)
Margins and time: ½, hd, 1¾, ¾, shd, 3¼, ½, nk (1:02.33)
TRIAL 9 (PRACTICE)
1 Imperial March (Firdaus)
2 A Lot In Hand (Ng)
3 Racing Talent (Boss)
4 Silver Spoon (Saifudin)
5 Mongolian Chief (Chan)
6 Petite Victoire
7 Three Lions (Salim)
8 Archer Company (Kellady)
Margins and time: ½, 1¾, 2¾, 1½, ¾, 2, 4½ (1:01.50)
TRIAL 10 (PRACTICE)
1 Barnato (Firdaus)
2 Unsurpassed (Zawari)
3 Good Lucky
4 Believe It Or Not (Aslam)
5 Rosegold
6 Super Missile (Saifudin)
7 Manmadhan (Kellady)
8 Lucky Come
9 Jet Striker (Ng)
Margins and time: 3½, 5, 2½, shd, 10¼, ¾, 35¾, 39 (1:01.44)
TRIAL 11 (PRACTICE)
1 Think Pretty * (Ng)
2 Matoaka
4 China Falcon (Aslam)
3 Shuying Xiaoxiao (Chan)
5 Jimtown
6 Lucky Coin (N Nurshahril)
7 Commodore Lincoln (Kellady)
8 Captain Royal (Boss)
Margins and time: 1¾, 3, 1¾, nk, shd, shd, 1¼ (1:02.39)
TRIAL 12 (PRACTICE)
1 One O Nine * (Ng)
2 Major Advancement * (Boss)
3 Super Dan (Aslam)
4 King Kong
5 Majulah (Wong)
6 Tannhauser (Shafrizal)
7 Bastion
8 Winning Good (Nurshahril)
9 Yue Yuan (Syed)
Margins and time: ¾, 1½, nk, 5¼, ¾, 7¼, hd, ¾ (1:01.58)
Yesterday's South Africa (VAAL) results
RACE 1
1st 10 Chili Lime ($68-$16)
2nd 1 Flying Russian ($8)
3rd 11 Collabro ($6)
4th 6 Porcupine Creek
Forecast $58.
Place Forecast (1-10) $15, (10-11) $14, (1-11) $10.
Tierce $432.
Trio $30.
Quartet No winner ($498 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $182.
Scratchings: 2 Good Team, 7 Headline.
RACE 2
1st 6 Crazy Vision ($22-$8)
2nd 5 Cheat The Cheaters ($7)
3rd 13 Torre Del Oro ($8)
4th 7 Highlander
Forecast $15.
Place Forecast (5-6) $7, (6-13) $11, (5-13) $7.
Tierce $89.
Trio $26.
Quartet No winner ($1022 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $135.
Scratching: 11 Singaswewin.
RACE 3
1st 9 Brigtnumbersix ($63-$22)
2nd 1 Spring Indeed ($9)
3rd 5 Aerobatic ($24)
4th 8 Bandola
Forecast $82.
Place Forecast (1-9) $21, (5-9) $65, (1-5) $17.
Tierce $1284.
Trio $511.
Quartet No winner ($1690 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro No winner ($1296 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Scratchings: 11 Kid Chaos, 16 Doubly Attractiv, 17 Bring Me Gold.
RACE 4
1st 3 End Game ($11-$5.10)
2nd 6 Prada Princess ($14)
3rd 4 Roaring Forties ($17)
4th 2 Sweet Chestnut
Forecast $20.
Place Forecast (3-6) $9, (3-4) $10, (4-6) $16.
Tierce $381.
Trio $117.
Quartet No winner ($3532 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $143.
Scratching: 8 Mating Call.
RACE 5
1st 4 Tern Unstoned ($11-$7)
2nd 2 Red Rebel ($7)
3rd 5 Miesque's Rumba ($14)
4th 6 Raven's Champ
Forecast $14.
Place Forecast (2-4) $7, (4-5) $8, (2-5) $17.
Tierce $111.
Trio $53.
Quartet $568.
Quadro $45.
Scratchings: 1 King Of Thrones, 9 Western Glider, 10 Wireless.
RACE 6
1st 6 Kanonkop ($68-$18)
2nd 7 Royal Honour ($11)
3rd 8 Talbec ($8)
4th 2 Stebbins
Forecast $84.
Place Forecast (6-7) $16, (6-8) $12, (7-8) $5.
Tierce $175.
Trio $42.
Quartet No winner ($184 jackpot carried over to next race).
Quadro $64.
Scratchings: 4 Shimmering Brook, 16 Gypsy's Inn, 17 King's Drive.
RACE 7
1st 10 Seal My Fate ($92-$23)
2nd 7 Cidada ($15)
3rd 5 Orchid Island ($5.10)
3rd 12 My Cherry ($5.10)
Forecast $97. Place Forecast (7-10) $24, (5-10) $13, (10-12) $18, (5-7) $3, (7-12) $9, (5-12) $5.
Tierce (10-7-5) $2834, (10-7-12) no winner.
Trio (5-7-10) $213, (7-10-12) $355.
Quartet No winner ($604 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $808.
Scratching: 9 Readyforyourlove.
RACE 8
1st 5 Barcelona Babe ($27-$8)
2nd 1 Turn Back Time ($6)
3rd 13 Cool Fantasy ($22)
4th 12 Star Of Caesour
Forecast $16.
Place Forecast (1-5) $11, (5-13) $24, (1-13) $17.
Tierce $265.
Trio $105.
Quartet No winner ($684 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $298.
Scratchings: 2 Consequentially, 15 Eina, 16 Frozen, 17 Dahlia's Arrow.
RACE 9
1st 2 Copper Pot ($20-$8)
2nd 8 Aza Arrow ($16)
3rd 10 Just A Gigolo ($18)
4th 11 Patric
Forecast $39.
Place Forecast (2-8) $28, (2-10) $16, (8-10) $29.
Tierce $1320.
Trio $268.
Quartet No winner ($1316 jackpot carried forward to next SA meeting).
Quadro $823.
Scratchings: 7 Shadow Line, 13 Like A Master.