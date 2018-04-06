Support mile specialist Legal Eagle

RACE 1(1,200M)

None of these inspire confidence, so betting support for a newcomer could prove on the mark.

(11) SHERWOOD FOREST, (5) METROPOLITAN and (6) RAINBOW BRIDGE are the unraced runners to watch.

(1) WEALTHSMITH and (7) ROOM AT THE TOP are the raced runners who make most appeal. The former showed good improvement last start and can feature. The latter should have more to offer with experience.

(10) POTAWATOMI can improve.

RACE 2 (1,160M)

(6) PEPPERMINT TEA and (7) COLOMBINA are stable companions who should contest the finish in the opener. Peppermint Tea was narrowly beaten in her last two starts and gets the nod. Colombina has improved and won't be far off.

(1) TWICE THE MAN disappointed last time but has claims on his penultimate.

(3) PRINCE JORDAN improved with blinkers last time out and this could spur him to run well again with the gear.

RACE 3 (1,160M)

(1) TIA was well beaten when a hot favourite last time out but needed the run and could make amends.

(2) KITTY PRYDE was given a break after not striding out nearly eight months ago. Watch the betting.

(10) PRETTY PENNY did well on debut but comes off a lengthy break.

(11) SILVEZ wasn't disgraced on debut and sports blinkers now.

(8) MILESENDE can only improve.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(1) PHOTOCOPY could be worth another chance as he may have needed his last start after a rest and being gelded.

(2) MIND BLOWING caught the eye last time out and has more scope than most, so could feature prominently.

(4) SARK finished behind (3) AFRICAN MESSIAH and has become costly to follow but both have earning potential.

(7) JAILHOUSE ROCK could surprise.

RACE 5 (1,100M)

(3) DAGMAR found little support on debut but won impressively full of running. Any improvement will make her hard to oppose.

(10) URBAN OASIS was beaten by Dagmar by two lengths and, despite 3kg better off, could battle to turn it around.

(6) CELTIC SEA was touched off on debut and will come on. Watch stable first-timers.

RACE 6 (1,100M)

(1) BOLD EAGLE never raised a sweat to win his second start in a row and has a bright chance of completing a hat-trick.

(7) DEWALI and (8) ROYAL ITALIAN are 2kg better off and could get closer.

(3) HEAVENLY RISK is improving with racing and could get into the money.

(2) GREEN HAZE won on debut but the form hasn't been franked. Some chance though.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(1) MARA (1.5kg better off) and (2) ONTENDERHOOKS were both returning from short breaks last time out when the latter was too good. There should be little the pair on these terms and both should be competitive.

(6) BRIDAL PARTY is still on the up and will make her presence felt, although (3) MISS D' ARAY, (7) TEASE and (8) GRANDIFLORA should all get closer.

(5) ROYAL FROST is another for the shortlist.

RACE 8 (1,100M)

(1) MUSTAAQEEM came off a nine-month break last start but punters still poured the money on. He finished a length off the winner but should reverse form with those that finished ahead.

(7) ALWAHSH, his stablemate, needed his last and could get into the money.

(10) SAN FERMIN has ability but may not be able to give start.

(3) DOWN TO ZERO, (2) PERA PALACE and (12) PREMIER SHOW could earn.

RACE 9 (1,100M)

(1) CAPTAIN'S FLAME has held her own in better races, including a course-and-distance feature. She'll play a leading role but is conceding 5kg to the improving (4) SPENDING SPREE.

(8) IT IS WHAT IT IS should get closer to the latter on these terms.

(6)TRIP THE WILLOW, (3) SASSY LADY and (5) TOO PHAT TO FLY are useful and capable on their day.

RACE 10 (1,600M)

(1) LEGAL EAGLE has yet to taste defeat over a mile. He is out to make it nine victories this distance and retain the Horse Chestnut Crown.

(8) ORCHID ISLAND has won both starts sporting blinkers and will give her best to topple the champ.

(7) NOTHER RUSSIA, his stablemate, needed her last outing and will come on to give them a run for the money.

(5) FRENCH NAVY and (2) DEO JUVENTE could make up the quartet.

RACE 11 (1,800M)

(4) LIKE A PANTHER (not disgraced in Cape features), (6) NOBLE SECRET (on the up) and maturing (7) ROYAL CRUSADE give trainer a Mike De Kock a strong hand in the SA Classic.

(5) MAJESTIC MAMBO's last run must be ignored as he is a lot better.

(2) SURCHARGE is never far off and could get the extra trip.