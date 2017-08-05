Surgery on Darren Danis a success

Singapore apprentice jockey Darren Danis underwent a successful surgery in New Zealand yesterday morning.

The 25-year-old rider fractured his T4 and T5 vertebrae in a race fall at Washdyke on Sunday.

Surgeons at the Christchurch hospital performed a three-hour-long operation on his injured area, mainly to insert a plate and clear up any fragments.

Danis' father, jockey-turned trainer Luke Danis, reported that the surgery went well.

"They operated on Darren at 9am in the morning. It was a success, thank God," said the Kuala Lumpur-based trainer, who flew to his son's bedside with his wife and other son on Sunday after hearing the news.

"He has come round already. He is a bit groggy but otherwise, he's fine.

"We'll have to give the injury time to heal now. There is of course a long recovery and rehab ahead. On behalf of my family and Darren, I'd like to thank everybody for their prayers."

His son has ridden 10 winners in New Zealand.