Racing

Surgery on Darren Danis a success

Aug 05, 2017 06:00 am

Singapore apprentice jockey Darren Danis underwent a successful surgery in New Zealand yesterday morning.

The 25-year-old rider fractured his T4 and T5 vertebrae in a race fall at Washdyke on Sunday.

Surgeons at the Christchurch hospital performed a three-hour-long operation on his injured area, mainly to insert a plate and clear up any fragments.

Danis' father, jockey-turned trainer Luke Danis, reported that the surgery went well.

"They operated on Darren at 9am in the morning. It was a success, thank God," said the Kuala Lumpur-based trainer, who flew to his son's bedside with his wife and other son on Sunday after hearing the news.

"He has come round already. He is a bit groggy but otherwise, he's fine.

Bear Witness can make things right in last race
Racing

Bear Witness can make things right in last race

"We'll have to give the injury time to heal now. There is of course a long recovery and rehab ahead. On behalf of my family and Darren, I'd like to thank everybody for their prayers."

His son has ridden 10 winners in New Zealand.

Racing