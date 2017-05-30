Suspension rules Bosson out of QE II Cup meeting

After copping an 11-day suspension for careless riding in Australia over the weekend, New Zealand jockey Opie Bosson will have to miss the Queen Elizabeth II Cup meeting at Kranji on Sunday.

The 36-year-old, who was granted a one-day licence for Sunday by the Singapore Turf Club, was booked to ride the Stephen Gray-trained Newlands in the 1,800m Group 1 feature.

Gray has found a capable replacement jockey for Newlands - Glyn Schofield, who won the 2011 Singapore Airlines International Cup on Gitano Hernando.

Bosson, who is currently busy at the Brisbane Winter Carnival, will also miss the Queensland Oaks meeting on Saturday.

He actually began the Eagle Farm meeting on a high note after landing the Group 2 BRC Sires' Produce Stakes over 1,400m aboard Melody Belle, but incurred the wrath of the stewards on Egyptian Symbol in the Group 3 Glenlogan Park Stakes over 1,300m last Saturday. He had allowed his mount to shift out and caused another runner to be checked and blundered.