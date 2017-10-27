Syafiq suspended six race days for careless riding

Apprentice H Syafiq has been suspended a total of six Singapore race days over two careless riding offences.

In the first case, he allowed his mount New Sensation to shift inwards passing the 1,200m mark in Race 4 on Oct 6, when insufficiently clear and thereby severely crowding Sahaba, Grand Canyon, Paragon Star and High Street. Grand Canyon had to check and lose ground.

For this offence, he was suspended for four Singapore race days, from Oct 25 to Nov 10.

In the second case, he allowed his mount Longhu to shift inwards shortly passing the 800m mark in Race 9 on Oct 8. His action resulted in Why Not having to be checked.

His penalty for this offence was two Singapore race days, which starts from Nov 11 to Nov 17.