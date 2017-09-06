The Sylph can give Moreira an early winner

RACE 1 (1,200M)

11 SPICY DOUBLE rarely runs over this shorter 1,200m trip but fresh, with blinkers applied, it looks a shrewd move. With only 113 pounds to carry, he can give new trainer Frankie Lor a second winner from as many meetings.

6 OUR HONOUR is a typical Class 5 horse in that he would be racing in better grades if not plagued by leg issues. He deserves attention fresh.

1 A FAST ONE has looked well in the mornings and appears primed for a big run.

2 SKY TREASURE will have plenty of supporters with Joao Moreira aboard. He's a chance.

RACE 2 (1,650M)

2 THE SYLPH has only won once in 35 Hong Kong runs. However, in a race that lacks depth, he looks the logical selection under Joao Moreira.

7 FINE WITH ME is inconsistent but he is well-rated at his best. He is a danger.

4 HAPPY ROCKY had a lacklustre season in 2016/17. He is at a good handicap mark now, however, and regular partner Brett Prebble jumps aboard again.

6 BO DUKE lacks a turn of foot but can fill a placing if he turns this into a stamina test.

RACE 3 (1,650M)

2 VICTORY FOLLOW ME has taken time to drop to Class 5. He is one of a number of Danny Shum-trained horses who appear primed early, so he's worth following here.

1 SPEEDY WALLY made late ground to just miss over this course and distance in July. He's capable if everything falls into place.

3 CHOICE EXCHEQUER might find the 1,650m a touch on the sharp side, but he rarely ran a poor race in this grade last season. He's a chance.

4 GOLD VELVET is another class-dropper who deserves attention as he starts his second preparation.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

4 FLYING MONKEY won this race last season. He wears blinkers for the first time here and back in Class 4, he looks the one they might all have to beat.

8 DR RACE was very consistent last season. He should be around the mark yet again.

5 BUDDY BUNDY mixed his form last preparation before leg injuries brought his term to an end. He's at a rating where he should be competitive.

7 BEAUTY CONNECTION has his first start for Francis Lui here. He had his chance to break through last season, but perhaps the stable change could spark him up.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

8 FOX SUNTER trialled very well alongside Sunday's convincing winner Household King. He was on the verge of breaking through last preparation and he should be hard to beat here.

4 PHANTOM FALCON ran well at both courses towards the end of last season. He's drawn awkwardly here, but he is a contender.

3 GOOD COMPANION rarely runs a bad race. From the good gate, he should enjoy a nice run and should be in the finish.

11 LONDON MASTER might need the class drop but, with only 107 pounds to carry, he must be included.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

5 DOLLAR REWARD improved through May and June before finishing on the bottom of a three-way blanket finish over this course and distance in July. If he has taken another step forward, he will be hard to beat.

3 POWERMAX hasn't missed a top-four spot in nine starts in Hong Kong. He has to defy an awkward draw, but should figure.

4 PEACE N PROSPERITY gets Matthew Poon's seven-pound claim and looks well-suited here with only 121 pounds on his back. He's a chance.

1 SHANGHAI MASTER is still acclimatising, but has trialled well.

RACE 7 (1,650M)

11 GO GO WIN doesn't win out of turn, but he will go forward from Gate 12. He carries 112 pounds with Matthew Poon aboard and the race lacks pace.

6 THUNDER STOMP is a coming winner after placing at five of his last seven starts since a February win. Joao Moreira jumps aboard and he is a player.

3 KYRUS BOWSER has run well in all three starts since arriving from Germany. He might need more time to acclimatise, but he's worth including.

2 SKY KING has been woeful recently, but could improve upon his return to Happy Valley.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

3 CONVINCIBLE has won his last two starts over this course and distance. He has risen 15 points in two starts, but his trial was super. He looks hard to beat.

12 LUCKY DOLLAR has promise and this preparation appears his chance to climb through the grades. Expect a bold effort at his Happy Valley debut.

1 JETWINGS has issues, but at his best he can win this, even with top weight.

2 ALMABABY weakened out on Sunday over 1,400m but, with race fitness under his belt, he could surprise.