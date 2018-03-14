Take Raichu for that winning start

RACE 1 (1,200m)

1 RAICHU is racing well currently, although he's had circumstances against him at his last three starts. He has a good draw and he should be capable of getting over the top of these.

5 SCARBOROUGH FAIR ran on well from an awkward position last time out. He's another with a good chance in this spot.

2 TREASURE AND GOLD has just come up short at his last three starts. He has to contend with the outside gate here, which could make his job tough, but he's sure to have his admirers.

11 KING'S STEED still only has one win from 47 starts in Hong Kong, but he's shown signs that he can add a second victory soon.

RACE 2 (1,650m)

1 GREAT JOY has had very little luck this season. He has the perfect gate to be able to make that right. If the breaks come, he will be hard to beat.

6 MULTIGOGO is a horse that is very hit or miss, but he's capable on his day. If he can get it soft enough near the lead, he'll be thereabouts at the end.

3 ROYALE ELEGANCE is racing well and a win is near, while 8 Play It deserves respect on his current mark.

RACE 3 (1,000m)

8 PEACE COMBINATION is a consistent galloper who rarely runs a poor race. He doesn't win out of turn but he should get every chance from the inside gate. Hard to beat.

4 FLYING MONKEY didn't show much at his first run for Benno Yung, weakening out after pulling early. If he can settle better here, he's a chance.

2 LOOK ERAS is, for the most part, racing well and he can't be overlooked.

12 NASHASHUK missed the start badly last week. If he can jump on terms, he's a chance.

RACE 4 (1,800m)

2 THE SYLPH improved drastically back down in Class 4 last time out. This trip has always shaped as a touch too far, but he's racing like it would suit him now.

8 GLORY STAR mixes his form but he ran well last time out and this trip should prove more to his liking. He has the inside draw and should enjoy an easy run throughout.

7 POLYMER LUCK completely messed up the start last start and so his effort should be forgotten. His earlier form had been good and another win is not far away.

11 AEROLUMINANCE might need to get down in grade but his last run was OK. He's one for exotics.

RACE 5 (1,200m)

6 ORIENTAL ELITE has finished midfield in his two runs to date, but he's hit the line nicely in both starts. He is going to need luck from gate 10 but should be right in the mix.

5 GOUTEN OF GARO has improved and he's going to be racing his way out of Class 4 before the end of the season.

2 BOND ELEGANCE is racing well on both dirt and turf and can snare a first win if things go right for him.

8 SHOWING CHARACTER is worth inclusion.

RACE 6(1,200m)

9 DOUBLE VALENTINE finished near the rear from an awkward gate last time out. The return to 1,200m and, with a good gate, he can score with the right run.

7 GENEROUS HEART returns to 1,200m for the first time since November. He deserves consideration.

8 WAYFOONG VINNIE has a good enough record over this course and distance and he can't be left out.

5 CALIFORNIA ELITE ran near the rear at his Hong Kong debut, but he can improve second-up.

RACE 7 (1,000m)

10 ENCORE BOY hasn't been able to produce his best in three starts this season but he looked good in a recent trial. He is more than capable of winning off his current mark.

4 GENERAL IRON needs things to go his way to get into the finish but he appears near a win and he can't be dismissed.

3 STORM SIGNAL didn't seem at home on the dirt last time out. If he can get clear running, he can finish around the mark.

11 WINNING SUPREME can place from a good gate.

RACE 8 (1,650m)

1 LITTERATEUR is far from the most straight-forward horse. But his is talented. He's been well-placed by trainer Richard Gibson in this extended-band Class 3 and should be right in the finish.

5 CHATER LEGEND looked to be rounding into form before a hard-luck effort last time out. He's got a good draw once more and will be hard to beat.

2 CIRCUIT GLORY wouldn't settle last start but ran on well for third. He's an interesting runner in his Happy Valley debut, but he needs to learn to drop his head.

10 HIGH VOLATILITY is racing well.