Tammany Hall looks ready to record her third victory

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(9) ZAAHED and filly (11) DEERUPT, as well as (6) ROBIN THE GOOD and (5) RELIABLE MAN, are newcomers who should be closely watched, especially Australian import Zaheed. The word is out that Zaahed has ability.

(1) IT MUST BE FATE could finish ahead of those that have raced.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(1) FLYING FALCON is struggling to crack a win. She finished ahead of (4) JAUNITA last time out and should confirm.

(14) COUNTESS VAR showed decent form and, if near ready after a long lay-off, could beat those that have raced.

(3) SELFIE needed her last run and will come on.

(18) NAWAASI, a newcomer, is reported to be working well.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(2) FLEXIBLE FUGITIVE has proven costly to follow but deserves another chance.

(1) CERTIFIABLE is improving with racing and should have no problem with the extra trip.

(17) SHANGHAI TANG found little support when running on nicely on debut and can only improve.

(3) ROCKSTAR CHILD and (5) TWO GUNS could prove best of the rest.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(2) KISSMEINMYDREAMS finished ahead of (1) ANNIE THE GREAT recently. However, the former has a previous engagement while the latter claims 4kg. It could go either way.

(3) SING AND DANCE has no Port Elizabeth form but, in this field, could get into the money.

(4) TAKE HOLD, (5) CHIARA, (6) PETITE AMIE, (7) TRICIA, (8) COTTON ROCK, as well as newcomers (14) ALL I GOT and (18) SHIMMIRRA (both wearing blinkers), could earn.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(11) WRITTEN is now maturing and could follow up on her maiden victory.

(8) JAMRA is no slouch.

(5) SIM-ALLEY BANK should confirm form with (4) CURBSTONE SHUFFLE (2kg worse).

(3) ANGELIC looks cherry-ripe.

(13) QUEBEC QUEEN, her stablemate, is on a hat-trick bid but it could get close with (7) FLOWING GOWN on form.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(5) TRIP TO PARADISE beat (16) PACHUCO (1.5kg better) by 1.65 lengths and had (17) LORD KATAWA (3.5kg better) a similar distance further behind. It could get close all round.

(3) NEUF DE PAPE could get into the picture if he settles early.

(6) BUSH PILOT shouldn't be far off them.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(4) TAMMANY HALL is on the up and should be ready to record her third victory.

(2) SPLENDID GARDEN is back on track and shouldn't be far back.

(5) PREMIER SHOW is holding form and should again be thereabouts.

(11) GALACTIC WARRIOR has ability and could get into the action.