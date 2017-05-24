Tannhauser is all set for hat-trick bid

Tannhauser has an easier picking in Sunday's Class 3 event over the Polytrack 1,200m.

TANNHAUSER, a horse destined for better things, stretched out beautifully in his 600m hit-out at Kranji yesterday morning.

The Michael Clements-trained three-year-old was taken to the right-handed Track 6 and gradually picked up speed to clock 38.6sec for 600m. He was not asked to do anything at all and pulled up wanting more.

Clements was in no hurry to stretch his rising star, opting out of the Group 1 Singapore Guineas last Sunday week.

He has gone for an easier picking this Sunday, a Class 3 event over the Polytrack 1,200m, and Tannhauser looks hard to beat, especially with only 53.5kg on.

Since he resumed from his unplaced debut last November, the bay New Zealand-bred has blossomed into a top-flight sprinter. He won both his races by big margins (9.3 lengths and 6.8 lengths) and in fast times, and has been touted as a big-race wannabe.

The three Singapore Turf Club race presenters were all excited after confirmation of his star appeal in his latest victory and had the notion that the horse would be targeted for the Guineas.

But Clements had other ideas, probably saving his horse up for the Four-Year-Old series when he is stronger and more mature.

Clements' Stewards' Cup contender ALIBI also worked diligently yesterday morning, covering 600m on Track 6 in 36.2 with Glen Boss astride.

Last start on April 16, Alibi beat all but Kranji's latest sensation Lim's Cruiser in the Group 1 Lion City Cup over 1,200m.

Lim's Cruiser, trained by Stephen Gray, was the only other Stewards' Cup candidate sent against the clock yesterday morning. Ridden by Danny Beasley, he sprinted effortlessly over 600m on the Polytrack in 38.7. He looked fighting fit.

The Stewards' Cup on Sunday has attracted only eight horses but the Group 2 feature over 1,400m is by no means a straight-forward affair.

It will also see the return of reigning Horse of the Year Debt Collector after his unplaced run in the International Group 1 Dubai Turf over 1,800m at Meydan Racecourse.

Debt Collector, who ran a pleasing third in his trial last Thursday, is expected to do his final gallop this morning.