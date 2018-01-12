Racing

Tannhauser strong and steady

Tannhauser is one to watch when he resumes racing. TNP FILE PHOTO

Yesterday's Kranji barrier trials

Tan Thean Loon
Racing Editor
Jan 12, 2018 06:00 am

Tannhauser, a horse touted as one of the next big things last season, is likely to start his new campaign with a bang, based on his superb trial win at Kranji yesterday morning.

The Michael Clements-trained four-year-old, a winner of four straight races following his debut fifth placing, impressed trial watchers in the third of seven trials staged over 1,000m on the Polytrack.

Despite looking a bit on the fat side, understandably so with a short break, the bay New Zealand-bred gelding was travelling so smoothly to the post.

Ridden by newly-crowned Singapore champion jockey Vlad Duric, Tannhauser tracked I've Got A Feeling on the inside and, once shaken up a bit at the top of the straight, he opened up stylishly.

The way he strode to the post for an easy one-and-a-quarter-length win in 1min 00.65sec spoke volumes of his ability.

He has been earmarked for the Singapore Four-Year-Old Challenge Series.

Nowyousee is all fired up to win his third consecutive race tonight.
Racing

Nowyousee heading for hat-trick

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING

Tan Thean Loon

Racing Editor
loon@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Tan Thean Loon