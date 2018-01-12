Tannhauser strong and steady

Tannhauser is one to watch when he resumes racing.

Tannhauser, a horse touted as one of the next big things last season, is likely to start his new campaign with a bang, based on his superb trial win at Kranji yesterday morning.

The Michael Clements-trained four-year-old, a winner of four straight races following his debut fifth placing, impressed trial watchers in the third of seven trials staged over 1,000m on the Polytrack.

Despite looking a bit on the fat side, understandably so with a short break, the bay New Zealand-bred gelding was travelling so smoothly to the post.

Ridden by newly-crowned Singapore champion jockey Vlad Duric, Tannhauser tracked I've Got A Feeling on the inside and, once shaken up a bit at the top of the straight, he opened up stylishly.

The way he strode to the post for an easy one-and-a-quarter-length win in 1min 00.65sec spoke volumes of his ability.

He has been earmarked for the Singapore Four-Year-Old Challenge Series.