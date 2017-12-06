Teetan to land first blow with Sangria

RACE 1 (1,650M)

3 BELOVED has promised a lot but is yet to deliver. However, a recent trial gives reason to believe that he might be approaching a win, especially off his current mark.

4 GOBI STORM ran poorly last start under Joao Moreira last start, but had been good before that. If he can settle on the speed, he will be tough to pass.

9 BORN TO RACE has drawn well again and should be in the mix.

2 YOURTHEWONFORME has won two of his three starts for Frankie Lor and is capable again.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

3 INFINITY ENDEAVOUR is first-up since July. The blueblood will need more time but, if he has strengthened up in his time away from the races, he can win this.

4 AMBITIOUS HEART, the brother to Longines Hong Kong Mile aspirant Seasons Bloom, has run well at his last two starts and looks set to run another strong race.

6 BOSSIEE ran well and can place in this.

12 SHOW MISSION deserves consideration, simply because of his honesty of late.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

5 HEALTHY LUCK has run well in all bar one of his 10 runs. He should be fitter for two runs this season and should be ready to win now.

7 FAIRY TWINS has been something of a disappointment but he has drawn badly at both starts. He should be in the finish from a better draw.

6 BLAZE STAMINA ran well last time out and looks to be turning his form around.

8 CHARITY GLORY is performing strongly and should go in again.

RACE 4 (1,650M)

2 SANGRIA is knocking on the door. He flew home late in a slowly-run race last time out, and should get more speed here. He'll go back from gate 12, but he can give Karis Teetan first blood in the IJC.

12 MONEY WINNER has run well in four starts for Me Tsui this preparation. He should be suited up to 1,650m and goes in for local champion Joao Moreira.

7 FOREVER POSH should be around the mark for Ryan Moore, while 5 MUTUAL JOY deserves inclusion second-up with Leandro Henrique in the saddle.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

10 PEACE COMBINATION has not won in over two years now, but he's run in the first four 12 times since then. He gets the nod.

4 EXCEPTIONAL DESIRE should push forward from gate two and looks a plum ride for Frenchman Pierre-Charles Boudot. He'll get every chance.

1 JOLLY BOUNTIFUL is still quite small. Still, he can be around the mark for Keita Tosaki.

5 COUR VALANT is one for exotics fresh with Zac Purton up.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

18 MONEY BOY has finished in the placings at four of his six runs this season, and eight of his last 10 overall. He deserves respect.

6 GENERAL IRON is rounding into form and goes in.

4 KEEP MOVING has a will to win and can score again.

RACE 7 (1,650M)

11 GODSPEED probably should have won last start. He has a plum draw and looks extremely hard to beat.

2 SPEEDY WALLY continues to race well this season and, with Ryan Moore jumping aboard, he is sure to have his admirers.

3 CURLING LUXURY has drawn poorly but will press forward anyway. He will stick around for a while under Joao Moreira.

8 VARA PEARL is second-up for Michael Freedman and can run a better race.

RACE 8 (1,650M)

9 SUPER FORM'S Happy Valley 1,650m form is top-notch. He appears a live hope of giving Cristian Demuro a first Hong Kong victory.

7 KIRAM will be suited by having one of his regular riders, Karis Teetan, aboard. He has drawn awkwardly but should run a strong race.

6 BANK ON RED is racing well and has drawn ideally for Pierre-Charles Boudot.

2 BULLISH SMART can improve with last year's IJC winner Hugh Bowman taking over. Must be tossed into those exotic bets.

RACE 9 (1,800M)

2 MARVEL HERO'S last run was hard to miss. He is better suited at Happy Valley and looks the pick in this company. He can win this.

1 PACKING DRAGON is a half-brother to an HKIR hero in Ambitious Dragon. He is gallant and should stick around for a long way.

12 RICKFIELD looks a chance with 113 pounds on his back, while 3 DINOZZO can figure yet again.